Which former WWE announcer is set to become Bray Wyatt's wife? 

Bray Wyatt has got the whole world in his hands. Besides being the No.1 babyface in WWE, he is also set to become a husband again.

The Eater of Worlds will tie the knot with longtime fiance and former WWE ring announcer JoJo Offerman this year. Rumors of their relationship have been doing rounds since 2017, but the duo only got engaged in April last year.

In a recent appearance on The Bellas Podcast, Joseann (JoJo) Offerman disclosed her future plans with Wyatt. The couple is planning to take their relationship to the next level at the end of the year.

"Well, we're not officially married," said Offerman. [We're] engaged, but we will be married at the end of the year. We picked our date and everything. I'm really excited. It's fun. The kids are crazy."

Real name Windham Rotunda, Bray Wyatt's first wife was his high school love, Samantha. The couple tied the knot in 2012 but divorced five years later. According to B/R, Samantha filed for divorce after she accused Wyatt of having an affair with Joseann Offerman.

Bray has two daughters from his first marriage, Kendyll (aged 12) and Cadyn (aged 10). He welcomed two sons during his relationship with JoJo Offerman, Knash Sixx Rotunda, and Hyrie Rotunda, in May 2019 and 2020, respectively.

JoJo Offerman was released by WWE in 2021 as part of company-wide budget cuts. She was a part of the promotion for nearly eight years, dabbling in various fields such as TV show host, backstage interviewer, and ring announcer. Bray Wyatt's soon-to-be wife even fought inside the ring in 2013.

Bray Wyatt is penciled in for WWE Royal Rumble 2023

Although Bray Wyatt's participation in the multi-man Royal Rumble Match is unknown, the 35-year-old is scheduled for a bout at the Alamodome. 'Pitch Black' is a new gimmick match that will debut on Saturday, January 28, as Wyatt takes on LA Knight.

The WWE Universe cannot wait to see Wyatt's performance inside the squared circle after almost two years of absence. His ongoing story with the mysterious entity Uncle Howdy is speculated to mark the return of The Fiend character. Twitter is buzzing with the possibility of it.

Bray Wyatt's future wife usually keeps a low profile on social media. She did react to Wyatt's dramatic return at Extreme Rules, though. In December last year, the former ring announcer asked for prayers on Twitter when Barry Windham fell ill. She even shared a GoFundMe app link, which Mika Rotunda opened to support Barry's treatment. The WWE Hall of Famer's condition has stabilized since then.

