Which former WWE star is Liv Morgan in a relationship with? Hint, he is a former champion

Liv Morgan is one of the most well-known female superstars on the WWE roster. She is the current Women's Tag Team Champion along with Raquel Rodriguez. Apart from wrestling, Morgan is often in the news about her personal life.

For those unaware, the former SmackDown Women's Champion is currently in a relationship with Bo Dallas. Rumors of the duo's relationship began circulating in February 2021. Following that, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirmed the news. The veteran journalist reported that the power couple were living together and had started their own business.

"[Bo Dallas] has a farm living with Morgan and they've started a family real estate business and studying that to prepare for life after wrestling."

Prior to her bond with Dallas, Liv was rumored to be dating former NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate in 2018. However, there was no official confirmation of the duo's relationship. Dallas, on the other hand, was previously married to former NXT star Sarah Backman. However, the couple split in 2019.

Former WWE star Bo Dallas is rumored to be the face behind Uncle Howdy

While Bo Dallas was released from WWE in April 2021, speculations have it that he is the face behind Bray Wyatt's closest ally, Uncle Howdy. While nothing has been confirmed yet, the internet wrestling community seems convinced about Howdy's real identity since his first on-screen appearance.

Meanwhile, Howdy's character has received mixed responses from critics. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently shared his first reaction to seeing Howdy in WWE.

"The first time I saw Uncle Howdy, my first knee-jerk reaction was, bro, everything winds up in the ring. Vince Russo winds up in the ring. Nitro girls wound up in the ring. The first time I saw Uncle Howdy, number one, I was like, 'wow, that's a pretty cool look.' You know what I thought number two? 'You're gonna work in that?' No bro, you're not gonna be able to work in that. So it's going to be Bo behind the mask. He could have this wild imagination but you should be, 'okay bro, explain to me how that works on TV," said Vince Russo. [6:00 - 6:47]

On another note, if Dallas is indeed the man behind the masked figure, then it will be interesting to see if WWE unites him with Liv Morgan on-screen.

