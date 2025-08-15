Which former WWE star was Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas) married to?

WWE Superstar Uncle Howdy is leading The Wyatt Sicks on SmackDown. Under his leadership, Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis have already secured the WWE Tag Team Championship. The former Bo Dallas is currently unmarried, but had previously gotten hitched to a fellow wrestler in the company, Shara, before they split up.Real name Sarah Backman, Shara was born in Stockholm on December 8, 1991. She worked in WWE’s NXT territory from March 2013 to April 2014. The eight-time World Arm Wrestling Champion married Uncle Howdy on June 26, 2014. The couple, however, divorced in 2019.Following her divorce from Dallas, Backman married a fitness trainer named Mikey Oliva in the same year. Uncle Howdy later reportedly became romantically involved with the inaugural Women’s Crown Jewel Champion, Liv Morgan. However, their relationship didn’t last long, and they went their separate ways. Now, just like his motives, The Wyatt Sicks’ leader keeps his dating life private.Uncle Howdy isn’t getting a singles push from WWEUncle Howdy was introduced as the leader of a new faction named The Wyatt Sicks in June 2024. The Stamford-based promotion heavily pushed the eerie crew via several different digital means during live weekly shows. This included the use of QR codes shown during the broadcast, which, when scanned, revealed vague and uncanny videos and pictures.These videos were later hand-delivered on VHS tapes to commentators Michael Cole and Pat McAfee by Nikki Cross. Despite all the effort, Howdy has yet to receive a singles push from the company. Additionally, the first act of The Wyatt Sicks ended up being a flop, and the faction was shelved for five months along with the former Bo Dalls.May 2025 saw the return of The Wyatt Sicks, who immediately attacked all the teams in the SmackDown tag team division. Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis successfully defended the WWE Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam in a ladder match. However, Uncle Howdy is usually on the sidelines or makes an interference to help his faction.The Stamford-based promotion might be trying to maintain the enigma of Howdy’s strength intact this time, which was shattered by Karrion Kross in December 2024. Moreover, WWE could be waiting for an opportunity to push Howdy for a title.However, since both the United States Championship and the Undisputed Championship are currently involved in storylines, he isn't being used in the ring as a singles competitor. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for Howdy and his faction.