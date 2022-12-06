Which former WWE Superstar was Alexa Bliss engaged to?

Alexa Bliss is one of the most popular superstars on the WWE roster. Her wrestling appearances have endeared her to fans, many of whom are diehard supporters of hers. Said support has helped her achieve a lot of success, including multiple reigns as Women's Champion.

Being a famous figure, Bliss' personal life is always under the public eye. Fans are very interested in what she does when she is not competing between the ropes. This includes her romantic life, with everyone eager to know whom she is with and whether or not she is having a great time.

The Goddess is currently happily married to musician Ryan Cabrera, with whom she tied the knot with in 2022. Before him, she was engaged to a former WWE Superstar. If you want to know who that person was, read on to find out.

Alexa Bliss was previously in a relationship with former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy. They were engaged to each other, but called off their engagement in 2018. However, they remained friends.

Alexa Bliss' history with her former fiance

Alexa Bliss and Buddy Murphy were in a relationship

Alexa Bliss met Buddy Murphy (now Buddy Matthews in AEW) during her time on NXT. At the time, Murphy was tagging with Wesley Blake as the tag team Blake and Murphy. They crossed paths when Bliss was slapped by Carmella, leading to the two consoling her.

The then-NXT Tag Team Champions assisted Little Miss Bliss during her match against Carmella on the May 13, 2014 episode of NXT. They would team together for two years until they went their separate ways. In that time, Bliss and Murphy struck up a romantic relationship.

The pair were close to each other and were engaged as well. Unfortunately, they chose to end it, but they remain very good friends. In fact, The Goddess even penned a tribute to her ex-fiance after his shock release from WWE.

Bliss is now married to musician Ryan Cabrera. Murphy, on the other hand, is in a relationship with WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley.

