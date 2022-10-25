Which former WWE Superstar is Nikki Cross married to?

Nikki Cross is officially back in WWE. Shedding her almost-a-superhero persona, she emerged as the unhinged character of old and made a major statement of intent by attacking RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

Cross appeared during the main event match between Belair and Bayley on Monday Night RAW. WWE seems to have binned the Nikki A.S.H. character in favor of her NXT persona. Towards the end of the match, she leaped off the steel ring steps and wiped out everyone in the ring. As Bayley and Belair went at it, she attacked the latter from behind and allowed The Role Model to score a huge win.

The former Sanity member has always been someone with few friends in WWE. However, when it comes to her personal life, she is happily married to a former WWE Superstar. If you forgot the name of her partner, don't worry, because we got you covered.

Nikki Cross is married to Damian Mackle, which is the name of former WWE Superstar Killian Dain. They tied the knot on January 17, 2019, after years of dating and courting each other.

Nikki Cross' relationship with her husband

Not many wrestlers can say that they were actively working alongside their partners in the same company. Nikki Cross is one of those lucky individuals, having worked with Killian Dain during their time together in NXT.

In 2016, Cross joined the villainous stable known as Sanity, aligning herself with Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe and Sawyer Fulton. Fulton was later replaced by Dain, who joined the faction and added an extra edge to their threat.

Cross began dating Dain long before they were signed by WWE. They kept their relationship a secret from the company because they didn't want to put any pressure on them, as revealed by the latter in an interview with Wrestling Inc..

"We always kind of kayfabed it, we always tried to keep our relationship kind of off the public register. Because we never wanted it to be, 'Oh well if we booked him we have to book her, or if we book her we have to book him.' We never tried to make it like a thing, we wanted to do well off our own backs."

Now that Nikki Cross is back, we can't wait to see what she gets up to. The coming weeks will provide us with some much-needed answers and some top matches.

