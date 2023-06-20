Which former WWE Superstar did Raquel Rodriguez pay tribute to against Trish Stratus on RAW?

Trish Stratus faced Raquel Rodriguez in a singles match to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank match this week on RAW. Despite losing, Rodriguez made this encounter memorable for Stratus and the WWE Universe.

Raquel Rodriguez paid tribute to former WWE Superstar Nelson Frazier Jr, better known as Viscera, during the match. When Trish Stratus jumped onto Rodriguez, the latter had her in a hold which seemed to put immense pressure on Stratus' back.

While the commentators were concerned for the Hall of Famer, fans were reminded of an iconic segment Stratus was a part of back in the day. Like how Rodriguez had her in this hold, Viscera also had Trish in a similar hold back in the day. This brought back memories for long-time WWE fans.

After the match between Stratus and Rodriguez, the clips of the tribute to Viscera went viral. Many expressed their delight online, and both wrestlers received a lot of praise from fans.

Becky Lynch cost Raquel Rodriguez a shot at qualifying for Money in the Bank

If anything, Raquel Rodriguez had quite a good start to her match against Trish Stratus. Seeming to have the size and strength advantage, Rodriguez did not fail to take advantage of it. For a moment, it seemed the 32-year-old was bound to win the contest.

However, interference from Becky Lynch cost Rodriguez the match. Running toward the ring, Lynch landed blows on Zoey Stark. During this, she also made contact with Trish Stratus, which resulted in a DQ win for the latter, along with a qualification for the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Upon realizing her mistake, Lynch seemed regretful at first. However, later she was happy because she could now face Stratus and Stark in a match involving ladders. However, it will be interesting to see where Rodriguez goes from here.

Raquel Rodriguez displayed intentions of wanting to face Rhea Ripley

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley is on a roll. Since winning her title, Ripley has become a formidable force in the company. From cutting promos to delivering in matches, Ripley has been outstanding. However, just like any other champion, Ripley's title too is in danger.

Before competing in the MITB qualification match against Trish Stratus, Raquel Rodriguez made it clear that Ripley was not ready for her. As Rodriguez said this, Rhea appeared, and after exchanging words, the duo seemed to square off.

While Rodriguez did not qualify for the MITB ladder match, it will be interesting to see her take on Rhea Ripley at some point. In fact, many in the WWE Universe believe Rodriguez has what it takes to beat the champion.

