Which former WWE Superstar is Shawn Spears married to?

Shawn Spears is trending big time. The former AEW star showed up unannounced on NXT this week. He attacked former Brawling Brutes member Ridge Holland with a steel chair during an in-ring segment, revealing himself as a heel.

For those unaware, Spears is married to former WWE star Peyton Royce (aka Cassie Lee). The pair got engaged in February 2019. They tied the knot in August of that year. At the time, the former Women's Tag Team Champion was still with WWE as one-half of The IIconics. After debuting in 2015 and winning the tag titles, she was released from the promotion in April 2021.

The couple's first child, Austin Jay Arneill, was born on January 17, 2023. The couple took to Instagram in December last year to reveal they are expecting their second child in 2024.

"2024 our family is complete," Lee and Spears wrote on Instagram. "Merry Christmas Eve!"

Shawn Spears will be at NXT Roadblock 2024

This week, Shawn Spears made a massive statement by attacking Ridge Holland on NXT. He was seen brandishing a steel chair, which he used to take out the former Brawling Brutes member.

Spears revealed to NXT cameras backstage he attacked Holland because he didn’t like him. He then explained his move before telling the fans in attendance and watching at home that he’ll appear at NXT Roadblock.

His last WWE match was a house show outing on February 18, 2019, against EC3. He had his last televised match on the September 25, 2018, episode of SmackDown against Shinsuke Nakamura for the United States Championship.

It remains to be seen if Spears’ wife, Cassie Lee, will follow in her husband’s footsteps and return to WWE.