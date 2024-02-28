WWE NXT Roadblock match card: New rival for Ilja Dragunov?; returning star talks future plans & more

Here’s your first look at the WWE NXT Roadblock match card.

First, The Wolf Dogs will defend their NXT Tag Team Championship against Andre Chase and Duke Hudson. Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin defeated The Family for the titles a couple of weeks ago.

Next, the feud between Dijak and Joe Gacy continued this week on NXT after the former Schism leader escaped from Dijak’s prison. The two had tried to destroy each other at NXT Vengeance Day. They now find themselves on the WWE NXT Roadblock card in an Asylum Match.

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship will also be on the line as The Kabuki Warriors, consisting of Asuka and Kairi Sane, will take on Tatum Paxley and Lyra Valkyria next week. Asuka and Sane last defended the titles against Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae at the Elimination Chamber: Perth kickoff show.

Finally, the number-one contender's match for the NXT Championship will see Carmelo Hayes going against Tony D’Angelo next Tuesday. Melo was originally set to face Ilja Dragunov for the title, but The Don of NXT's arrival during the main event segment forced him to change his decision.

Below is the updated WWE NXT Roadblock match card as of Tuesday, February 27, 2024:

The Wolf Dogs vs. Chase U – NXT Tag Team Championship Match

Joe Gacy vs. Dijak – Asylum Match

The Kabuki Warriors vs. Tatum Paxley & Lyra Valkyria – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Carmelo Hayes vs. Tony D’Angelo – #1 Contender’s Match for the NXT Championship (winner faces Ilja Dragunov at NXT Stand & Deliver)

Which former AEW star was announced to appear at WWE NXT Roadblock?

Shawn Spears made his shocking return to NXT this week. The former AEW star was revealed to be the person behind the cryptic messages that had been popping up on screen for the past few weeks.

The former Tye Dillinger attacked Ridge Holland during an in-ring segment with a chair shot to the back. This looked similar to his Chairman gimmick in Tony Khan's promotion.

NXT cameras caught up with the returning superstar for his comments after the attack. Spears said he will be present at WWE NXT Roadblock next week.

Are you excited about NXT Roadblock 2024? Sound off in the comments section below!