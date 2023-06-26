Which former WWE Superstar is Toni Storm married to?

Toni Storm was previously said to be involved in a relationship with Tyler Bate. The two dated for some time before ending their relationship. Word spread out in 2020 that Storm was seeing a former WWE superstar and ended up marrying him in 2022.

The star in question is none other than Juice Robinson. The former CJ Parker proposed to Toni Storm on September 30, 2021. The two tied the knot in 2022. For those unaware, Robinson had an underwhelming stint in WWE from 2011 till 2015.

His wife made her WWE debut two years after Robinson parted ways with the sports entertainment juggernaut. Storm made her WWE in-ring debut at the inaugural Mae Young Classic in 2017. She was eliminated in the semi-finals by Kairi Sane.

She would also lose to Rhea Ripley in a tournament finals to crown the first-ever NXT UK Women’s Champion. Her second attempt, however, turned out to be successful as she beat the Nightmare for the title at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool on January 12, 2019.

Toni Storm made her SmackDown debut by defeating Zelina Vega on July 23, 2021. She was also involved in a program with then-SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. She would unsuccessfully challenge for the title before leaving the company in December 2021.

Why did Toni Storm leave WWE?

The 27-year-old star addressed her WWE exit during an interview with Renee Paquette. Storm said she was burned out by the hectic schedule and didn’t feel appreciated during her run in the Stamford-based promotion.

“They don’t give a sh*t so why should I? This isn’t going to work. I know what’s going to happen here. I’m just going to be sent back to catering again. I’m not going to succeed here. I can just see… I thought my whole purpose in life was to go to WWE, but then over time I realized it’s just pro wrestling that I love. It’s not a company that I love. I just love pro wrestling.”

Toni Storm is currently signed to AEW where she’s in her second reign as the AEW Women’s World Champion.

