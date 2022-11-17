Why did Toni Storm quit WWE?

Toni Storm is currently in her first reign as the AEW Interim Women’s World Champion. Storm won the title following a fatal four-way match that also involved Dr. Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Hikaru Shida at the All Out pay-per-view event on September 4, 2022.

For those who aren’t familiar with Toni Storm’s pro wrestling career, the 27-year-old is a former WWE superstar. The New Zealand-Australian pro wrestler performed for the Stamford-based promotion from 2017 to 2021.

Her WWE departure circulated around controversy and created a lot of buzz on the internet. According to the former NXT UK Women’s Champion herself, WWE’s hectic schedule exhausted her, and that subsequently became the reason for her exit from the company. She also believed WWE didn’t care about her.

“They don’t give a sh*t so why should I? This isn’t going to work. I know what’s going to happen here. I’m just going to be sent back to catering again. I’m not going to succeed here. I can just see… I thought my whole purpose in life was to go to WWE, but then over time I realized it’s just pro wrestling that I love. It’s not a company that I love. I just love pro wrestling,” Toni Storm told Renee Paquette during her appearance on The Sessions podcast in June 2022.

The AEW star’s last WWE televised appearance took place on the Christmas Eve edition of SmackDown in 2021. She took on Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship but fell short of capturing the title. She requested her release from WWE the following week and was subsequently granted her request.

Toni Storm will defend her title against Jami Hayter at Full Gear 2022

The Storm Zero innovator will defend the AEW Interim Women’s World Championship against Jamie Hayter at Full Gear this Saturday. The former best friends have not seen eye to eye since Hayter formed an alliance with Dr. Britt Baker.

AEW Full Gear 2022 emanates from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, this Saturday. Check out the updated card for the November 19th pay-per-view event by clicking here.

