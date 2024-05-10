Which Hollywood actress refused The Rock's offer to attend WWE WrestleMania 40 despite being gifted the tickets?

WrestleMania 40 will go down in history as one of the greatest live events in sports entertainment and The Rock's presence added grandeur to it. The Brahma Bull was a predominant part of the two-night extravaganza in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, this year as he made his in-ring comeback after eight years.

Therefore, to make that moment even bigger, The Great One wanted a renowned Hollywood actress to grace The Showcase of The Immortals with her presence at the Lincoln Financial Field. The Rock gifted WrestleMania 40 tickets to British actress Emily Blunt, who is one of his close co-workers.

However, the 41-year-old actress did not attend the grand spectacle in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. During her appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Emily Blunt revealed that she was quite elated at receiving the tickets and wanted to watch Dwayne Johnson perform live at WrestleMania 40.

Emily felt that it would have been quite a surreal moment for her to watch Johnson wrestle live, as she had never had that experience before. Blunt grew up watching The Rock on television and therefore, beholding the sight in person could have been too overwhelming for her.

Hence, the Hollywood actress preferred to sit on her couch and enjoy The Show of Shows at home rather than watch it live in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. However, she was extremely gratified to receive the tickets for the mega event.

Expand Tweet

What the future has in store for The Great One remains to be seen.

WWE Superstar The Rock shares an invaluable bond with Emily Blunt

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Emily Blunt are two of the most popular names in Hollywood and the duo has worked in several movies together. However, their real-life relationship extends beyond the screens, as both personalities share an invaluable bond of friendship.

As mentioned above, during her appearance on The Howard Stern Show, the British actress revealed that The Rock often sends her lots of gifts, including sports gear, tequila, and much more, as a token of love. They worked together in the movie Jungle Cruise, which was released in 2021 and their friendship has been blossoming ever since.

During various interviews in the past, The Great One heaped praise on Emily Blunt and called her one of the greatest actresses ever. For those unaware, Blunt has been a fan of The Rock since her childhood as she often watched him wrestle on television alongside her brother, who was an ardent fan of The Final Boss.

Both Hollywood stars will once again be seen together on-screen as they will be featured in their upcoming project, The Smashing Machine. The Final Boss highly praised Emily Blunt and called her inspiring while promoting their movie.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback