The Rock gifted WWE WrestleMania tickets to 41-year-old popular actress; reveals why she skipped a major invite

A Hollywood actress starring with The Rock in an upcoming project recently admitted to receiving WrestleMania 40 tickets from the WWE Superstar himself. However, she opted to watch The Showcase of The Immortals from the comfort of her couch.

The Final Boss teamed up with Roman Reigns on Night One of 'Mania to face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a massive tag team match. The Bloodline members captured a big win over the babyfaces, but that was not enough to put The American Nightmare down to finish his story on Night Two.

Actress Emily Blunt, who co-starred in the film "Jungle Cruise" with Dwayne Johnson, sat down on The Howard Stern Show. She revealed that the former WWE Champion had given her a lot of gifts, including tequila, and sports gear, following their first movie.

The British actress agreed to Howard Stern's comment about The Rock offering her tickets to the highly anticipated WrestleMania 40. While the invitation was enticing, Emily Blunt mentioned that she had never watched The Final Boss wrestle and shared a heartwarming anecdote about her brother.

"I watched it at home; I did not go watch it live. I wanted to, but I felt... I had never watched him wrestle. My brother was obsessed with WWE growing up. It is one of those surreal moments where I remember that as a kid, walking into our TV room and my brother was mainlining The Rock, and then I'm working with him years later. It's wild!'' she said. (1:26 - 1:51)

The Rock sent out an emotional message to Emily Blunt after a major announcement outside WWE

In March, it was confirmed that the 41-year-old actress would join forces with Dwayne Johnson in their upcoming project, "The Smashing Machine." After Blunt was announced as the co-star for The Smashing Machine, The Great One took to social media and called her inspiring.

"She’s inspiring—one of one! Emily Blunt, Benny Safdie, A24, 'The Smashing Machine,'" Dwayne Johnson wrote.

In the absence of Roman Reigns and The Rock, Solo Sikoa has added Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa to The Bloodline faction. Fans will have to wait for The Final Boss' return to WWE, as he has vouched to go after Cody Rhodes and his title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback