The Rock sends emotional message after major announcement: "One of one"

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson recently took to social media to send an emotional message after a major announcement outside of WWE.

During last week's episode of SmackDown, The Great One turned down Cody Rhodes' proposal for a singles match. Instead, he and Roman Reigns challenged The American Nightmare and Seth Rollins to a tag team match at Night One of WrestleMania XL. Rhodes and Rollins will be present in this week's edition of the blue brand to announce their decision.

Although The People's Champ has been featuring regularly on WWE television recently, he still has a tight movie schedule.

Dwayne Johnson recently took to Instagram to send an emotional message to Hollywood star Emily Blunt, who was announced as his co-star for his upcoming movie, The Smashing Machine:

"She’s inspiring - one of one. Emily Blunt, Benny Safdie, A24. 'The Smashing Machine,'" Dwayne Johnson wrote.

Jim Cornette believes Roman Reigns will turn babyface if The Rock betrays him

During a recent edition of The Experience podcast, Jim Cornette said that he believes Roman Reigns would turn babyface if The Rock ever betrays him.

The veteran also mentioned that The Great One wouldn't take The Bloodline away from The Tribal Chief because he would not be present on television regularly.

"Roman would obviously be the one to be babyface because The Rock would have gotten him into a lot of this... The Rock doesn't have to steal The Bloodline because he's not gonna be wrestling or in the ring on a regular basis. And I don't think he wants to commit to months and months of coming and doing their promos. But Paul could still be with Solo and Roman could be a huge f**king babyface at some point whatever that point is."

Many fans believe The People's Champ will betray Roman Reigns at Night Two of WWE WrestleMania XL during the latter's match against Cody Rhodes. It will be interesting to see what The Great One has planned for his future in WWE.

