Which Hollywood star did The Undertaker scare in his Super Bowl commercial? Looking at the WWE legend's rare appearance

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker is one of the most prolific and intimidating performers in professional wrestling, Taker has an unrivaled legacy. He officially retired from in-ring action after a Boneyard match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36.

Since then, The Phenom has distanced himself from The Deaman character but has made several appearances for WWE. After retiring his wrestling persona, he has been making more public appearances. The Hall of Famer recently appeared in a Super Bowl commercial where he scared the living daylights out of a Hollywood star.

The Super Bowl LVII commercial that aired on February 12 featured a DraftKings commercial with several notable celebrities and athletes making special appearances. The Undertaker popped up behind Kevin Hart, who is a famous comedian and movie star, after Ludacris jokingly claimed that Hart "was taking the under."

The Phenom posted a full clip of the hilarious commercial on his official Instagram feed.

The Hall of Famer wasn't the only WWE Superstar to appear in the Super Bowl commercials. The Miz also made a cameo appearance in a promotional spot. Dave Bautista, rumored for a HOF induction, appeared in the trailer for his upcoming movie, Guardians of The Galaxy: Volume 3. John Cena was also spotted in the trailer for Fast X.

The Undertaker last appeared on WWE programming to side with Bray Wyatt

The WWE Universe recently got a taste of Taker on RAW is XXX. The Hall of Famer appeared as The American Badass to confront LA Knight. Bray Wyatt, Knight's rival, interrupted the staredown.

The Undertaker appeared to Chokeslam Knight but shoved him into a Sister Abigail from Wyatt. Before exiting the ring, Big Evil whispered something in the former Universal Champion's ears.

WYATT 6 @Windham6

#SuckItLAKnight This moment justified a lifetime of sacrifices for me. A lifetime of people treating my uniqueness like it was a disease. Through all the bad times I never changed myself to fit anyone’s narrative. I’m proud of that. Thank you Taker. This moment justified a lifetime of sacrifices for me. A lifetime of people treating my uniqueness like it was a disease. Through all the bad times I never changed myself to fit anyone’s narrative. I’m proud of that. Thank you Taker. #SuckItLAKnight https://t.co/nQHYWNq7CL

Bray Wyatt later thanked and acknowledged Taker on Twitter, establishing the segment as a "passing of the torch" moment.

As much as fans would love to see The Undertaker return to the ring, it's evident that The Phenom has retired for good this time. For an individual who lived a reclusive life to maintain his character's aura, it's a pleasing sight to see Taker enjoy retirement.

