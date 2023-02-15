Which major movie franchise has Dwayne Johnson been rumored to join? Iconic star reportedly replaced

Dwayne Johnson has starred in many major movie franchises throughout his decades-long career as an actor. Interestingly, one of the franchises he was also rumored to join was Pirates of the Caribbean.

The Rock has played a number of memorable characters in various major films. He portrayed Luke Hobbs in the Fast and Furious franchise, Dr. Smolder Bravestone from Jumanji, and much more. However, he was also rumored to take on the role of Captain Jack Sparrow.

Johnny Depp lost the role of Captain Jack Sparrow after actress and his ex-wife Amber Heard accused him of abuse. The former filed for a defamation case and the trial has since concluded.

Safe to say, a number of fans weren't happy about the rumors of Dwayne Johnson playing Captain Jack Sparrow in the sixth installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean movies.

Nene @nene_1108 @DisneyStudios officially trash for replacing Johnny Depp, with Dwayne Johnson? Just killed the whole Pirates of the Caribbean saga, can’t even watch it when it comes out now. @DisneyStudios officially trash for replacing Johnny Depp, with Dwayne Johnson? Just killed the whole Pirates of the Caribbean saga, can’t even watch it when it comes out now.

There were also rumors that Dwayne Johnson would replace Will Smith for the sequel to the live-action movie Aladdin, but the latter has since returned for the role. After the fallout of Black Adam, reports also circulated that the 50-year-old actor was making his way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Dwayne Johnson won't return for a major role in one of Hollywood's biggest franchise

The seventh installment of the Fast and Furious franchise is not only The Rock's highest-grossing film at the moment but of all time. Furious 7 had a worldwide gross of $1.5 billion, but this may not be enough for Dwayne to return.

The final installment of the franchise, Fast X, was recently announced. While John Cena is expected to return, the same can't be said for his WWE rival. Jason Momoa has since replaced Dwayne Johnson in the film due to the latter's issue with Vin Diesel.

“Vin isn’t looking in the rearview mirror on this issue, he’s thinking about the future and right now, the future doesn’t include a reconciliation with Dwayne. In fact, Vin is intent on topping the box office of all the movies that included Dwayne with Fast X, and the studio is supporting him. Nobody is telling Vin to stuff his pride and make nice with Dwayne. Vin’s vision for these movies is being supported in full, end of story.” [H/T: The Sun]

It remains to be seen if the former WWE Champion will replace somebody in a major movie franchise or if he will portray a new character altogether.

