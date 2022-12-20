Which male star did Rhea Ripley defeat on WWE RAW?

Rhea Ripley has been on an absolute tear since aligning herself with The Judgment Day. As 'Mami', she has been doing some of the best work of her career and has been made to look unstoppable by WWE's booking.

Ripley is one of the powerhouses on the women's roster. A couple of weeks ago, the internet broke when she bodyslammed The O.C.'s Luke Gallows. It was an incredible feat and one WWE made sure to replay a million times. Fans have been clamoring for her to fight male competitors ever since, and they ended up getting their wish this week on RAW.

If you didn't catch the red show this week and want to know which male superstar The Nightmare wrestled, read on to find out.

Rhea Ripley took on Akira Tozawa in an impromptu match on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. The two wrestled a relatively competitive match, and it was the Australian who picked up a historic win.

Rhea Ripley's intergender match on RAW

Rhea Ripley made history by wrestling an intergender match on Monday night. WWE paired her with Akira Tozawa, who she fought after The Street Profits' match against The Judgment Day. After Finn Balor's faction lost, an angry Ripley slapped Tozawa and demanded he face her in a match.

The Japanese superstar was initially hesitant, but after Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford hyped him up, he stepped into the ring. The Nightmare took the fight to him as soon as the bell rang, dropping him with a big boot. She stomped her opponent in the corner before taking control with a couple of suplexes.

Tozawa took some punishment before seizing his opportunity. He rolled the former Women's Champion up for a two-count and hit a hurricanrana that sent her out of the ring. He went for a dive, but Balor swept him from the outside. The Profits intervened for the former Cruiserweight Champion, wiping him and Damian Priest out at ringside.

Back in the ring, Tozawa evaded a Riptide and sent Ripley shoulder-first into the ring post. He then thwarted an interference attempt from Dominik Mysterio, but the distraction allowed The Eradicator to dodge a diving senton splash and hit the Riptide for the pin and the win.

