Which Marvel character inspired Jade Cargill's look? Interesting fact about the newest WWE star

During her time at AEW, Jade Cargill amassed a huge popularity for her in-ring skills. However, Cargill's look and gimmick were also critically lauded, along with being good inside the ring. Every time she stepped inside the ring, the former TBS Champion managed to create an impact with her character.

This led to several fan questions about who inspired Jade Cargill's wrestling character. The answer to the same would be the popular Marvel character Storm. During an appearance on the AEW Unrestricted Podcast in the past, the 31-year-old spoke about how she loved what the X-Men character stands for. Cargill said:

"I was just sitting around with my friends, and they said, 'You know what color you should wear? You should wear the silver or the white color.' And I said, 'Oh wow! I would love that!' And they said, 'You know, you look like Storm.' I tried it, and I loved it. I love what she stands for. She's a powerful Black woman, and I think I stand for that same thing." [H/T Wrestle Zone]

On social media as well, several WWE superstars have pointed out similarities between Storm and Jade Cargill. These similarities would indeed be a morale booster for Cargill, who has worked hard on shaping her character.

Jade Cargill once expressed her desire to play Storm

Over the last few years, several WWE wrestlers have made their acting debut. While some have failed at it, the likes of John Cena and The Rock have managed to become massive names in Hollywood. One wrestler who wishes to embark on a similar journey is Jade Cargill.

During an interview with Women's Wrestling Talk, Cargill detailed her aspirations of getting into acting someday. The 31-year-old expressed her desire to be part of a Marvel movie:

"Well, after I become a great, I want to segue into acting. I really want to be in Marvel. I’m here right now doing the French Montana music video, and that’s just me getting into acting and getting comfortable with these different roles."

Further in the interview, Jade Cargill said she would like to play the character of Storm if she makes it to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The former TBS Champion also cited comparisons between her & Storm and spoke about how her career is based on her:

“Marvel, holler at me, I want to be Storm so damn bad, my entire career and aesthetic for AEW is literally Storm, literally. I’m a strong black woman and I take no crap from anyone."

Given Jade Cargill is in WWE now, she will have many eyes on her. If Cargill can impress, it won't be a surprise to see her play the role of Storm someday. However, before that, the 31-year-old must focus on having a successful time in WWE.