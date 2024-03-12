Which member of The Judgment Day could get replaced by Andrade? A massive twist might be in the works following WWE RAW

The Judgment Day has been a dominant force in WWE for quite some time. The group currently has five members, including Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Damian Priest. If some members have it their way, however, the fearsome faction could grow sooner rather than later.

Andrade is currently being scouted for the faction. The former United States Champion returned to WWE at the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match and eventually signed with the RAW brand. He has since made his in-ring return on the red brand by defeating Apollo Crews.

Dominik Mysterio has had an eye on him, even telling his other stablemates that Andrade could be useful in the group. While Andrade could very well join the faction, it may not be as a bonus member. Instead, the former AEW star could end up replacing someone. More specifically, he may replace Damian Priest.

Priest showed immediate resistance upon hearing the idea of Andrade possibly being in the group. The Archer of Infamy often has a bad attitude, and he immediately gave the former United States Champion a stern demeanor.

Not only that, but Damian has been the root of a lot of issues within the group. He and Rhea Ripley have often clashed over who was in charge of the group. They had serious issues together.

Additionally, WWE fans have seen him and Finn Balor go at each other. Damian may be looked at as the most expendable member if he is fighting with everybody in the group.

The Judgment Day will have a lot on its plate at WWE WrestleMania 40

The only reason why Damian Priest may be kept in The Judgment Day even if he causes trouble is courtesy of the gold he carries around. Priest is one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions alongside Finn Balor.

However, the two may not be holding the titles for much longer. WWE has revealed their plans for the prized titles at WrestleMania 40, which puts Finn Balor and Damian Priest in an unenviable position.

Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis, the General Managers of Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown, respectively, came together to make the announcement. The coveted belts will be on the line in a Six-Pack Ladder Match. That means six teams and twelve performers will battle in the match with the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the line.

Three qualifying matches have been announced for next week. This includes The New Day vs. Alpha Academy, DIY vs. the Creed Brothers, and Awesome Truth vs. Indus Sher. Meanwhile, two other teams will be added, seemingly from Friday Night SmackDown.

