Which mixture of drugs led to Chyna's unfortunate passing? Tragic circumstances behind the WWE legend's death

Chyna (real name Joan Marie Laurer) was a force to be reckoned with in WWE. She paved the way for women's wrestling and created her own legacy which transcended the industry. The Ninth Wonder of the World was recently featured on WWE A&E Biography. The episode showcased her expansive and illustrious career in the company.

In 1996, Triple H and Shawn Michaels met her following a wrestling event and they were impressed with her work. They attempted to sign her with the Connecticut-based company; however, Vince McMahon was not convinced that fans would find a 'female bodyguard beating up her male counterparts believable.'

In 1999 and 2000, Chyna was a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble matches, setting a record for the women's division. Beth Phoenix and Nia Jax also added their names to the list while entering the men's Royal Rumble matches in later years. Additionally, the WWE legend is the only woman to be a two-time Intercontinental Champion.

In April 2016, the former WWE Women's Champion passed away in her apartment. Her manager, Anthony Anzaldo, sounded the alarm when she did not post her regular updates on social media for quite a while. It seemed an overdose was the cause of her untimely demise.

She allegedly had an overdose of alcohol combined with valium, ordazepam; oxycodone; oxymorphone; and temazepam, based on the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's report.

During her WWE tenure, Chyna started a relationship with Triple H, but the couple broke up in 2000. Rumors began circulating that Triple H was seeing Stephanie McMahon while they were together, which led to Laurer's departure from the company. The WWE legend denied it, clarifying that she wanted to pursue an acting career and other ventures apart from wrestling.

Will Chyna be inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame as an individual competitor?

WWE is known for having a strict adherence to regulations pertaining to stars. However, on a few rare occasions, some are overlooked with the happenstance of a loophole in their favor.

In 2019, all members of DX were inducted into the Hall of Fame. In the years prior, it was reported that Chyna was turned down as an individual induction. This was allegedly owing to her ventures during her time away from wrestling.

Growing up, Chyna had a strained relationship with her parents and two older siblings. Her father was insistent that she join the law enforcement department of the FBI and her mother was absent from her life since she was 16 years old.

Last year, her official social media handle, overlooked by her family and manager, responded to a fan's tweet that the wrestling legend be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a singles competitor:

WWE might ease down on their regulations on the scanning of relevant candidates for a Hall of Fame induction. With Chyna's legacy and impact across the women's division passing down generations, an individual Hall of Fame induction will be another impressive accolade.

