"She would have had a lot to teach us" - Former Women's Champion praises Chyna for paving the way for female WWE stars

A&E is getting set to release a new WWE Biography episode on Chyna this Sunday, March 5th.

The Ninth Wonder of the World was a legend in the wrestling business. She captivated the WWE Universe in 1997-2001 and managed to capture the Intercontinental Championship twice. Unfortunately, addiction issues cut her life tragically short and she sadly passed away at just 46 years old in 2016.

Speaking to PWMania, WWE Superstar Tamina praised the former Intercontinental Champion and noted that she would have liked the opportunity to learn from the legend:

“All I ever hear is about how sweet of a person she was. Keep loving what you do, and being who you are. I’ve met a lot of women who came before us, and I’ve seen a lot of women come and go. I’ve had relationships with a lot of them and learned from different ones. I wish I could have learned more from Chyna for sure. She would have had a lot to teach us," said Tamina. [H/T: PWMania]

WWE @WWE #WWEonAE @ChynaJoanLaurer was larger than life and changed the game for every woman that followed. Relive her story during an all-new Biography: WWE Legends this Sunday at 8/7c as part of WWE Superstar Sunday on @AETV .@ChynaJoanLaurer was larger than life and changed the game for every woman that followed. Relive her story during an all-new Biography: WWE Legends this Sunday at 8/7c as part of WWE Superstar Sunday on @AETV. #WWEonAE https://t.co/17TpgiAL7T

WWE Superstar Tamina says she loved everything about Chyna

Tamina believes Chyna is a huge part of wrestling history and deserves to be remembered for her contributions.

During her conversation with PWMania, the former Women's Tag Team Champion said that she loved everything about The Ninth Wonder of the World. She added that everyone needs to give props to the people that came before them and paved the way:

"She was Chyna. She knew she could go out there and wrestle with men because that’s how strong she was. This is exactly my attitude today. She was awesome. A lot of times I look back and see that this can be a long, and lonely, road. Chyna did this at a time when it could have been hard. I give her a ton of respect. I loved her body, her muscles, and I loved everything about her. She was a huge part of wrestling and anyone who doesn’t see that can come and talk to me. We need to give props to a lot of women who came before us," added Tamina. [H/T: PWMania]

Her episode of Biography: WWE Legends will air this Sunday night on A&E. Her time in the wrestling industry may have been brief but it was clearly impactful and she is still missed by fans to this day.

What are some of your favorite memories from The Ninth Wonder of the World's WWE career? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Did a WWE legend just take a shot at Sami Zayn's physique right here?

Poll : 0 votes