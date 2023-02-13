Why is Rhea Ripley compared to WWE legend Chyna? Reasons unveiled

The late WWE Superstar Chyna and Rhea Ripley are constantly being compared. Besides their looks that make them stand out from the rest, their vicious and dominant in-ring abilities are also a major talking point.

The Hall of Famer and The Eradicator are said to be more muscular than any other female superstar. In addition to their looks, they also sport the same dark and mysterious aura as their in-ring characters. However, their comparisons just don't stop with their physical appearance.

Both wrestlers had the experience of facing men inside the ring. Rhea competed in an intergender match and even slammed a nearly 300-pound Luke Gallows. Meanwhile, the Hall of Famer was the first woman to ever compete in the Men's Royal Rumble and even won the Intercontinental Championship in 1999.

Despite all these comparisons, Rhea Ripley doesn't seem to mind. Speaking on Inside the Ropes, the Judgment Day member claimed how the Ninth Wonder of the World possesses a different type of beauty.

"I sort of get compared to Chyna a lot, which I love, I love that. People keep making edits, and I think they’re absolutely hilarious. I did like Chyna, I thought she was an icon. And she didn’t fit in, which was great. Like, she was so different to everyone. She was muscley and just, she was beautiful. The others were beautiful, too. I’m not saying that they weren’t. But she was beautiful in a different way."

Current WWE Superstar encouraged Rhea Ripley to capture the Intercontinental Championship like Chyna

It's no secret that The Eradicator enjoys comparisons, but she is surely building her own WWE character. Still, a WWE superstar wants them to be similar in other ways too.

After winning the 30-Woman Royal Rumble match, Ripley addressed the comparisons with the legend once more. She then further added how Kofi Kingston told her to win the Intercontinental title. She noted how although she likes the comparisons, she is also her own character.

“I think it’s cool. I want people to keep saying that. I know Kofi [Kingston] said that he wants to see me go for the IC [Intercontinental] Title...I know I get a lot of hate, which at the same time is weird, but I understand where it’s coming from where like, ‘You can’t be the next Chyna!’ Yeah, I know. I can’t be the next Chyna. She was absolutely amazing, and she was herself, and she was unique to her, but I’m the first Rhea Ripley." [H/T Wrestling News.Co]

Despite their similarities, Rhea Ripley has something unique and exciting to offer, which differentiates her from the late superstar.

