Rhea Ripley breaks silence on being compared to a WWE Hall of Famer

WWE RAW Superstar Rhea Ripley shared that she loved being compared to Chyna and found her beauty unique.

One of the most talked about superstars recently is Rhea Ripley. Although she's not currently holding any titles, she has amassed fans due to her unique looks and tough attitude. Another woman like this was Chyna. Like Ripley, they were both part of WWE intergender stables and stood out from the division.

Chyna was a founding member of the stable D-Generation X. She was a two-time Intercontinental Champion and held the Women's Championship once.

Speaking to Inside the Ropes, Ripley revealed that she likes being linked to the Ninth Wonder of the World. She added that although the rest of the women were beautiful, Chyna was beautiful in a different way.

"I sort of get compared to Chyna a lot, which I love, I love that. People keep making edits, and I think they’re absolutely hilarious. I did like Chyna, I thought she was an icon. And she didn’t fit in, which was great. Like, she was so different to everyone. She was muscley and just, she was beautiful. The others were beautiful, too. I’m not saying that they weren’t. But she was beautiful in a different way." [H/T Inside the Ropes]

Chyna was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame posthumously in 2019 as part of D-Generation X.

Rhea Ripley names WWE rival as one of her inspirations

The Nightmare found herself a worthy opponent in Beth Phoenix. The two superstars crossed paths in a past episode of RAW as part of an ongoing feud between The Judgment Day and Edge with The Mysterios.

Even if it looks like they do not see eye to eye, the RAW Superstar still has high praise for The Glamazon.

In the same interview, the 25-year-old shared that she looked up to the likes of Phoenix since she was bigger than everyone growing up.

"I was always bigger than everyone, I needed someone. That’s why I look to people like Beth Phoenix as well. She was different, and I loved Beth growing up. So to sort of portray that for little girls that are small and petite, and they like the bigger bill, I am very glad to be that person for them.”

