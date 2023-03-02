WWE veteran reveals that she was inspired by Chyna

Chyna was an inspiration for many women to realize they could follow their dreams in the world of professional wrestling.

Many WWE Superstars today have admitted that The Ninth Wonder of the World was an inspiration to them and a big reason why they're competing inside the squared circle today.

Beth Phoenix was a guest on this week's episode of WWE's The Bump to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked which legends inspired her to become a professional wrestler, Phoenix named Chyna and Bull Nakano.

"We just saw the promotional package for the Biography on Chyna. I think she was one of the biggest influences for me on the type of persona and image I wanted to put out there. But I have to call back to some of the women that inspired me as a really young wrestling fan like Bull Nakano, whom I paid homage at the Elimination Chamber with the face paint, who represented just something that I'd never seen before a different body type a different aggressive Japanese wrestling style in the ring. And I think Bull Nakano is somebody that definitely belongs in the WWE Hall of Fame."

The Glamazon further named Luna Vachon, Sherri Martel, and Alundra Blaze (aka Madusa), who were all trailblazers in their own right.

"Luna Vachon, like Sherri Martel, Alundra Blaze. Women that stood out to me as fierce and competitive and were hanging just like the guys in the ring. Those were the ones that I would immediately name that come forward to me as inspiration."

Chyna's WWE on A&E Biography premieres this Sunday, March 5

The WWE on A&E Biography series returned earlier this year with great specials on the nWo and Jake "The Snake" Roberts, but the best is yet to come.

The following WWE on A&E Biographies are scheduled to air over the next two months:

Chyna on March 5

Kane on March 12

Jerry Lawler and Paige on March 19

Charlotte Flair and Yokozuna on March 26

Dusty Rhodes on April 9

Iron Shiek on April 16

What do you make of Beth Phoenix's comments? Are you looking forward to The Ninth Wonder of the World's A&E Biography this weekend? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

