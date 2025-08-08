Which movie featuring WWE star Roman Reigns just released? Where you can watch it?

Former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, known in real life as Leati Joseph Anoa'i, has officially begun his gradual transition to Hollywood with The Pickup. This high-energy action-comedy premiered on Prime Video on August 6, 2025.Directed by Tim Story and written by Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider, it follows the misadventures of two mismatched armored truck drivers, Russell (Eddie Murphy) and Travis (Pete Davidson), whose routine cash pickup spirals into chaos when they're ambushed by a criminal mastermind, Zoe (Keke Palmer). Alongside thrilling action sequences and comedic banter, the film adds a fresh twist to the classic heist formula.Despite mixed reviews, the movie has been doing very well on Amazon Prime Video, and a part of that credit may very well be attributed to The Ultimate Needle Mover: Roman Reigns. One of the many recognizable faces in the ensemble, the Tribal Chief has a supporting role in the movie. While his part isn't central to the main plot, the cameo adds an extra layer of star power and cross-genre appeal to the film’s diverse cast.Given that he remains an active main event wrestler and is integral to WWE and its fans as The Tribal Chief, as well as being involved in massive stories that could lead to WrestleMania main event-worthy matches for years, Reigns is still somewhat limited in how he can alter his look in movies. As such, he appears as an MMA Fighter in The Pickup and looks every bit like the Greek God he is on WWE TV. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostInterestingly, Anoa'i is not just called &quot;champ&quot; in the movie (likely a reference to the fact that he may be some champion as an MMA fighter), but also sits on a throne like a Tribal Chief. He brings his iconic facial expressions, which he has often utilised to add so much depth to the Roman Reigns character in WWE over the past five years. It is also now evident that much of his time during his post-Mania absence from WWE TV was spent working on The Pickup, which may hint at Reigns' imminent future on WWE TV.Roman Reigns is set to star as Akuma in the upcoming Street Fighter movieMuch like Post-WrestleMania, Roman Reigns is likely stepping away from WWE for a short period as he makes another major move into Hollywood. The Tribal Chief has officially been cast as Akuma in the upcoming Street Fighter movie, a role confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter and widely covered across entertainment media.Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_LINKIn the ring, on a film set, their rivalry knows no bounds. @CodyRhodes seeks justice as Guile and @WWERomanReigns seeks power as Akuma in the new Street Fighter live action movie 🔥This marks Reigns’ most high-profile acting opportunity to date, with the appearance not expected to be a cameo, unlike his roles in The Pickup and Hobbs &amp; Shaw, but rather, a major role, considering his character, Akuma's prominence in the Street Fighter universe. Filming is scheduled to kick off in August 2025 in Australia, aligning closely with the post-SummerSlam period. Adding to the crossover buzz, the film will also star Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes as Guile, setting the stage for a blockbuster with heavy wrestling representation.The events of this week's post-SummerSlam edition of RAW, eerily similar to the angle involving Reigns on the post-WrestleMania episode of RAW, may have subtly confirmed that he is hereafter set to be off TV for a few weeks at the very least.Both angles saw Roman Reigns looking to decimate Seth Rollins. It also tells two more stories: the babyfaces aren't outnumbered; indeed, CM Punk and LA Knight were right there, but rather, their failure to get on the same page and put aside their egos is what continues to cause their downfall.It may have also subtly confirmed that, ahead of blockbuster singles matches with Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins, a potential WarGames team-up with the likes of Cody Rhodes, John Cena, CM Punk, and possible full-fledged blood feuds with Rhodes and Punk, Roman Reigns may have a massive mountain to overcome first.