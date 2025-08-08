  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Roman Reigns
  • Which movie featuring WWE star Roman Reigns just released? Where you can watch it?

Which movie featuring WWE star Roman Reigns just released? Where you can watch it?

By Tathya Sachdev
Published Aug 08, 2025 07:27 GMT
WrestleMania 41 - Source: Getty
The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 41 - Source: Getty

Former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, known in real life as Leati Joseph Anoa'i, has officially begun his gradual transition to Hollywood with The Pickup. This high-energy action-comedy premiered on Prime Video on August 6, 2025.

Ad

Directed by Tim Story and written by Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider, it follows the misadventures of two mismatched armored truck drivers, Russell (Eddie Murphy) and Travis (Pete Davidson), whose routine cash pickup spirals into chaos when they're ambushed by a criminal mastermind, Zoe (Keke Palmer). Alongside thrilling action sequences and comedic banter, the film adds a fresh twist to the classic heist formula.

Despite mixed reviews, the movie has been doing very well on Amazon Prime Video, and a part of that credit may very well be attributed to The Ultimate Needle Mover: Roman Reigns. One of the many recognizable faces in the ensemble, the Tribal Chief has a supporting role in the movie. While his part isn't central to the main plot, the cameo adds an extra layer of star power and cross-genre appeal to the film’s diverse cast.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Given that he remains an active main event wrestler and is integral to WWE and its fans as The Tribal Chief, as well as being involved in massive stories that could lead to WrestleMania main event-worthy matches for years, Reigns is still somewhat limited in how he can alter his look in movies. As such, he appears as an MMA Fighter in The Pickup and looks every bit like the Greek God he is on WWE TV.

Ad

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

Ad

Interestingly, Anoa'i is not just called "champ" in the movie (likely a reference to the fact that he may be some champion as an MMA fighter), but also sits on a throne like a Tribal Chief. He brings his iconic facial expressions, which he has often utilised to add so much depth to the Roman Reigns character in WWE over the past five years. It is also now evident that much of his time during his post-Mania absence from WWE TV was spent working on The Pickup, which may hint at Reigns' imminent future on WWE TV.

Ad

Roman Reigns is set to star as Akuma in the upcoming Street Fighter movie

Much like Post-WrestleMania, Roman Reigns is likely stepping away from WWE for a short period as he makes another major move into Hollywood. The Tribal Chief has officially been cast as Akuma in the upcoming Street Fighter movie, a role confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter and widely covered across entertainment media.

Ad
Ad

This marks Reigns’ most high-profile acting opportunity to date, with the appearance not expected to be a cameo, unlike his roles in The Pickup and Hobbs & Shaw, but rather, a major role, considering his character, Akuma's prominence in the Street Fighter universe. Filming is scheduled to kick off in August 2025 in Australia, aligning closely with the post-SummerSlam period. Adding to the crossover buzz, the film will also star Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes as Guile, setting the stage for a blockbuster with heavy wrestling representation.

Ad

The events of this week's post-SummerSlam edition of RAW, eerily similar to the angle involving Reigns on the post-WrestleMania episode of RAW, may have subtly confirmed that he is hereafter set to be off TV for a few weeks at the very least.

Both angles saw Roman Reigns looking to decimate Seth Rollins. It also tells two more stories: the babyfaces aren't outnumbered; indeed, CM Punk and LA Knight were right there, but rather, their failure to get on the same page and put aside their egos is what continues to cause their downfall.

It may have also subtly confirmed that, ahead of blockbuster singles matches with Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins, a potential WarGames team-up with the likes of Cody Rhodes, John Cena, CM Punk, and possible full-fledged blood feuds with Rhodes and Punk, Roman Reigns may have a massive mountain to overcome first.

About the author
Tathya Sachdev

Tathya Sachdev

Tathya Sachdev is an undergraduate student majoring in English literature and an aspiring professional snooker player. Before joining Sportskeeda's WWE Trends division, Tathya spent a year as a news writer for eWrestlingNews and Wrestling Headlines and has contributed editorials to various publications.

Tathya got hooked on wrestling during the Road to WrestleMania 34 when there was widespread speculation about a potential John Cena vs The Undertaker match because they had always been the two most popular stars amongst the casual viewing audience in the country. The buildup to their match fueled his curiosity. Despite the brief match, he began exploring wrestling through Sportskeeda during this time, which led him to become passionate about the industry.

CM Punk is a standout figure for Tathya, as he believes the star is a true master of blending fiction and reality in wrestling. Among a whole lot of things about CM Punk, he also resonates with Punk's mantra: "I'm straight edge, and straight edge means I'm better than you."

Tathya interviewed wrestling stars such as Gunther and Drew McIntyre at the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 in Hyderabad.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications