WWE May Have Subtly Confirmed Roman Reigns' Next Opponent And It Is Not Who You Think

The ending of last night's Monday Night RAW followed up phenomenally on the shocking conclusion to Night 1 of SummerSlam, with the likes of CM Punk, LA Knight and Roman Reigns furthering not just their conflict with Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman, but doing so amongst themselves too.

Ad

The babyfaces' massive egos continue to work to their detriment as Seth Rollins exploits the fact that they just can't seem to work together cohesively, and Rollins now being World Heavyweight Champion only divides them all further, because The Architect has got what everyone wants, but for themselves.

This week's RAW, therefore, left us with more questions than answers. With Roman Reigns not having taken a vacation post-SummerSlam — a pleasant surprise indeed — unless tonight's beatdown is what may cause another extended absence (let's not jinx this), one of the questions with a clearer, if surprising answer may have been answered last night. So, who will be Roman Reigns' next opponent?

Ad

Trending

Following the devastating three Tsunamis he delivered last night on RAW, the answer has to be Big Bronson Reed. The AusZilla is someone who may have been perceived as a rather far-fetched and underwhelming opponent for Roman Reigns until a few weeks ago, and certainly the least exciting matchup for Reigns in his conflict with The Vision. Now, he is literally and figuratively not just a massive mountain for Reigns to climb, but an exciting one too.

Ad

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

Ad

Reed having stolen Roman Reigns' wrestling boots last week on RAW was a brilliant way to send a subtle message that The Vision, and Reed in particular, wants Reigns gone, but this time, not just for a few months. Rather than Reigns being gone for a little while before he makes another earth-shattering return, The Vision wants him gone for good.

Bronson Reed, in particular, also implied that he is not coming just for Reigns, but for his spot, for Reed, as is apparent, thinks he can fill The Tribal Chief's boots. When he hung Reigns' boots around his neck at SummerSlam, he made it clear that he wants Roman Reigns to indeed hang them up himself, or in clearer terms, retire. Following his assault on The Head of the Table last night, Bronson Reed, having been dubbed "The Tribal Thief" by Paul Heyman earlier in the night, once again stole Reigns' boots.

Ad

Ad

The Oracle, in the opening segment on RAW, had also dubbed the act of Reed wearing Reigns' boots around his neck at SummerSlam as adorning the "Shoelafala," an obvious and rather ingenious play on the word "Ulafala," the traditional Samoan Necklace that has been at the center of The Bloodline Saga and Roman Reigns' post-2020 run as The Tribal Chief.

While The Wiseman continues to weave wizardry with words, Reed continues to fill his wardrobe with amazing sneakers. Even if he can't fill Reigns' boots, those sneakers would surely fetch quite a bit of cash on eBay, especially if marketed as collectible items previously worn by Roman Reigns. Reed, though, would regret not getting his hands on the amazing pair of sneakers Reigns wore at SummerSlam — an undeniably fire fit.

Ad

Roman Reigns may be out of action again for a while, but that's the perfect set-up for a Reed-Reigns match

The beatdown Roman Reigns suffered last night had a lot of parallels to the one he suffered on the post-WrestleMania edition of RAW. The former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion came out to combat Seth Rollins only AFTER CM Punk had been decimated by The Vision (that's The Tribal Chief for you), but just as we thought the conquering babyface was about to one-up his arch-nemesis, was outplayed, outsmarted and outnumbered courtesy of Rollins' goons.

Ad

Ad

Last night was the first time Rollins and Reigns came face to face since the RAW after Mania, and the vicious assault that had followed that confrontation had written ot The Tribal Chief out of action for months. Precedent suggests that tonight may very well have been another injury angle to write Roman Reigns off TV, especially considering Reigns' upcoming movie project.

However, even when he goes he off TV and obviously does eventually come back to another monstrous pop, it would make sense for Reigns to go after The Tribal Thief for all the reasons delineated above, in addition to the fact that it would be huge for Bronson and elevate him to newer heights he can Tsunami off of.

From the other lens, the Reed-Reigns conflict could be the AusZilla's well-deserved moment in the limelight, while also serving as a stepping stone (more like a megalith) for Roman Reigns, who could then proceed to wrestle Bron Breakker and/or Seth Rollins in potentially massive matches. After having beaten Bronson Reed, it would then make sense for the OTC to take the rare loss.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tathya Sachdev Tathya Sachdev is an undergraduate student majoring in English literature and an aspiring professional snooker player. Before joining Sportskeeda's WWE Trends division, Tathya spent a year as a news writer for eWrestlingNews and Wrestling Headlines and has contributed editorials to various publications.



Tathya got hooked on wrestling during the Road to WrestleMania 34 when there was widespread speculation about a potential John Cena vs The Undertaker match because they had always been the two most popular stars amongst the casual viewing audience in the country. The buildup to their match fueled his curiosity. Despite the brief match, he began exploring wrestling through Sportskeeda during this time, which led him to become passionate about the industry.



CM Punk is a standout figure for Tathya, as he believes the star is a true master of blending fiction and reality in wrestling. Among a whole lot of things about CM Punk, he also resonates with Punk's mantra: "I'm straight edge, and straight edge means I'm better than you."



Tathya interviewed wrestling stars such as Gunther and Drew McIntyre at the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 in Hyderabad. Know More

Why did so many fans hate the Hulkster? Check now!