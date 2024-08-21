Which movie did John Cena replace Stone Cold Steve Austin in? Exploring his humble beginnings in acting

John Cena followed in The Rock's footsteps and successfully transitioned from being a top professional wrestler to becoming one of Hollywood's top movie stars. However, during a recent appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast, Cena mentioned that unlike The Rock who wanted to act, Cena just randomly got an opportunity to do so.

The 16-time World Champion in WWE mentioned how his acting career took off. As per Cena, his acting career began because Stone Cold Steve Austin backed out from doing a movie. The film was called"The Marine," and it came out in 2006.

During his appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast, John Cena mentioned that after Steve Austin backed out from the project, he met Vince McMahon who told him he would have to go to Australia to shoot the film. Cena agreed and the rest is history.

The Marine as mentioned is a film that was released in 2016 and featured John Cena, Kelly Carlson, and Robert Patrick in pivotal roles. The movie was produced by WWE Studios and earned $22.5 million at the Box Office. While the movie was not Cena's best as per critics, it helped him launch his movie career.

WWE Superstar John Cena recently spoke about wanting to see more wrestling movies

While John Cena's The Marine was not the most successful one of his career, today The Cenation Leader is one of the top superstars in Hollywood. In the 35 movies Cena has acted in till now, he has shared the stage with some of the biggest names in the business.

Recently, during an appearance on The Jimmy Kimmel Show, John Cena spoke about various topics. One such topic was about wrestling movies. Cena said:

"Movies about wrestling are a tough subject matter to tackle. Movies like The Wrestler and The Iron Claw have done a really good job in telling the story of the individuals. It is such a larger than life thing and there are so many memorable names. Iron Claw is about four marquee players in Texas. The Wrestler is the story about a marquee player who has passed his prime and what he's trying to do in collectively trying to pick up the pieces of his own life. It's that rock star not being able to step off the stage story."

He added:

"Wrestling, sports entertainment, WWE is like a treasure chest of stories. When I see a movie done well like Iron Claw or The Wrestler, it gives me hope that more stories can be told because there are so many stories in our library."

Apart from acting, John Cena is also an executive producer on some of his projects. It will be interesting to see if he brings a wrestling story to the big screen at some point in his Hollywood career.

