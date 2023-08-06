Which popular rapper hit The Usos' finisher during his concert? All you need to know about the spectacular recreation

The Usos are all over the news following WWE SummerSlam 2023. While most fans are discussing what went down at The Biggest Party of the Summer in Detroit, others are talking about a viral clip that doesn't technically include Jey Uso or his brother, Jimmy Uso.

During one of his recent shows, Memphis rapper Duke Deuce performed a pro wrestling maneuver. The artist executed a 1D through a table at one of his concerts, and the video is all over social media. For those unaware, the 1D is the finishing move of The Usos. The pair has used it to win numerous high-profile matches in the past.

WWE Hall of Famers The Dudleys were the ones who initially made the move famous. Their version of the double team maneuver was called the 3D, aka the Dudley Death Drop.

This wasn't the first time Duke Deuce performed The Usos' finishing move. The popular rapper did it in March 2023 on stage during the Rolling Loud festival. You can see a video of Deuce executing the sequence at the abovementioned show by clicking here.

Be it inspiration from The Usos or The Dudleys, this is just another example of WWE's influence on pop culture. Famous actors, musicians, and athletes constantly reference the sports entertainment juggernaut and its performers.

The Usos seemingly had a major split at WWE SummerSlam 2023

Jey Uso competed in one of the biggest matches of his career at SummerSlam in Detroit. He went one-on-one with Roman Reigns with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line. The status of the Anoa'i family's Tribal Chief was also up for grabs.

When Jey seemingly had Reigns defeated, a man in disguise pulled the former tag team champion out of the ring. Ultimately, to the shock of fans worldwide, the mystery man revealed himself to be Jey's twin brother, Jimmy.

While Jimmy is yet to explain his actions, many fans are concerned about the Samoan duo's future as a tag team. There could be many possible reasons for this act of betrayal. Unfortunately, a proper answer is unlikely to be given until the next episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Regardless, it appears as though The Usos are about to feud in WWE.

It isn't often that brothers fight in World Wrestling Entertainment, and it is even more rare for twins to engage in a rivalry. The storyline will undoubtedly be one to watch moving forward.

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here