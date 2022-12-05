Which promotion did Brock Lesnar reportedly want to join after leaving WWE?

Brock Lesnar has an extensive background in combat sports, as he has performed not only in WWE but also as a UFC fighter. Interestingly, there was also a time when he was reportedly interested in joining another notable company.

The Beast signed with the Stamford-based promotion in 2000 and started in its developmental territory Ohio Valley Wrestling. In 2002, he debuted on WWF programming during an episode of RAW. He had a dominant run on the main roster until 2004, when he decided to pursue other avenues.

It was then announced that Lesnar would pursue a career in the NFL. Due to his background in football and wrestling, many teams were interested in signing The Beast, but he eventually joined the Minnesota Vikings. He signed with the team on July 27, 2004, but was released on August 30 of that same year.

After a short stint in football, Lesnar continued his pro wrestling career and performed in NJPW. Although it seemed like The Beast was settling into the Japanese promotion, that wasn't the case.

As revealed by Kurt Angle, Brock Lesnar contacted him in 2007 because he was interested in a career with TNA/IMPACT Wrestling. The former Dixie Carter-led promotion was on the rise at that point due to its deep and star-studded roster. However, Angle revealed that Lesnar didn't appear in the company since they could not pay The Beast the salary he wanted.

"Okay, Brock calls me. He is not in the WWE. He says, 'Listen, man. Can you get me in TNA?' I probably shouldn't even be saying this now. But you know what? Brock doesn't care. He said, 'Hey, what are you making?' And I said what I was making. He said, 'If you can get me that, I'll come.' I approached TNA, and they said, 'No, we're not going to give him that kind of money.'"

However, Brock Lesnar kickstarted a successful career in MMA and joined UFC, later becoming the Heavyweight Champion. He returned to WWE in 2012 and has since featured in several memorable storylines.

Kurt Angle shares that Brock Lesnar's requested salary was too much for TNA

The Beast Incarnate is one of the most recognizable athletes in combat sports, but IMPACT Wrestling allegedly chose not to sign him in the mid-2000s.

On the same podcast, Kurt Angle revealed that although the wrestling promotion was profitable back then, it wasn't enough to afford Brock Lesnar. The Olympian added that he and Sting were already getting paid a massive sum of money.

"I think they were at the top of their budget, where they couldn't really give any more money out. I was making a lot of money. Sting was making a good bit of money, and then you had a bunch of guys on the roster. You know, TNA, the Carter family funded it for a long time, and then TNA started making their own money, but it just wasn't enough to bring in another guy for seven figures a year. I don't think they were capable enough to do that."

Lesnar last competed at Crown Jewel 2022, where he controversially defeated Bobby Lashley.

What do you think about Brock Lesnar possibly joining TNA? Share your thoughts below.

