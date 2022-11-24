Which released WWE stars could return at Survivor Series WarGames?

Survivor Series is just a few days away and things are heating up on both RAW and SmackDown. The match card for Survivor Series is almost complete and looks like one hell of a card. Since Triple H took over, we have seen superstars return at almost every Premium Live Event. and WarGames could be no different.

In the Women's WarGames match, Bianca Belair still needs to add a member to her Survivor Series team and will announce her teammate on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. The two former WWE Superstars who could return at Survivor Series are Tegan Nox and Chelsea Green.

Nox was released from WWE in 2021 and has been a free agent ever since. Based on Fightful Select's report, they heavily favored Tegan Nox to return to the company. Nox joining Belair will be brilliant as the former NXT star carries WarGames experience with her.

Another superstar rumored to return is Chelsea Green. She was also released from WWE in 2021 and then joined Impact Wrestling. A few weeks ago, Green's tenure with Impact ended, and is now heavily linked to WWE. She also took to Twitter to tease her old gimmick as the fifth member of Bianca Belair's team at Survivor Series.

CHELSEA GREEN @ImChelseaGreen Hear me out…

Megan Miller as the 5th member of the RAW survivor series team. Hear me out… Megan Miller as the 5th member of the RAW survivor series team. https://t.co/LBY0yI9qCk

A few former male WWE Superstars could also make their return at Survivor Series

Bronson Reed was one of the upcoming stars in Triple H's version of NXT. Unfortunately, in 2021, he was one of the talents released from the company. He then joined Impact and NJPW as Jonah and became a top star. He wrestled his last match for Impact at the Rebellion pay-per-view in April. According to Ringside News, Reed's return to WWE is now a safe bet.

In the last couple of weeks, Bray Wyatt and LA Knight have crossed each other's paths in the last couple of weeks in a not-so-friendly way. The first week saw Wyatt slapping Knight, the following week saw Knight slapping the former Universal Champion twice before Bray followed it with a backstage attack.

This rivalry seems to be getting more intense by the day and their match could be added to the card of the premium live event. If the match does get added we could very well see the return of either Eric Rowan or Wyatt's real-life brother Bo Dallas. Bray Wyatt's brother was released from the company a few years back and since then he has taken time off wrestling and remained a free agent while Eric Rowan joined AEW a couple of years ago.

