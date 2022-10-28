Which superstar did Chelsea Green claim to have a "secret affair" with in WWE?

It's been known to fans that Chelsea Green had a short stint in WWE during 2018 up until her release in 2021, where she was part of the SmackDown brand. However, her very first appearance at World Wrestling Entertainment occurred four years prior, when she was a physical therapist.

In April 2014, Brie Bella was involved in a feud with Stephanie McMahon. It all started when the current Chairwoman threatened to fire the Hall of Famer if Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan) did not relinquish the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Instead, Brie "quit" the promotion and slapped her former boss before exiting.

She returned a month later as an audience member. Brie was rehired and was scheduled for a match at that year's SummerSlam event against Stephanie. During the lead-up to their match, Stephanie came out with a physical therapist on the August 11, 2014 episode of RAW. The therapist, who turned out to be for Bryan, later claimed she was having an affair with him.

The therapist, known as "Megan Miller" during the segment, turned out to be Chelsea Green herself. At the time, Green was already wrestling with different independent circuits where she had the name Jaida.

In 2015, Chelsea returned to the promotion as part of the sixth season of Tough Enough, where she was unsuccessful. After signing with the company in 2021, she wrestled with the NXT brand and was later moved to the main-roster. On April 15, 2021, she was released from her contract.

WWE reportedly interested on bringing back Chelsea Green

The 31-year-old achieved major success after her time in WWE. She appeared in different promotions like Ring of Honor, GCW, and even IMPACT Wrestling, where she even won the IMPACT Digital Media Champion.

Her accomplishments didn't go unnoticed by WWE. There have been reports that the company is interested in bringing her back. More fuel to the rumors was added after PWInsider's recent reports that stated she is now WWE-bound after her time at IMPACT.

Many returns have happened ever since Triple H took charge of the company. Although Chelsea Green's return is still rumored, it will be interesting to see how she performs under The Game's regime.

