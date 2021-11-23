Big E has successfully climbed the mountain and become the WWE Champion after years of hard work and determination. However, that wasn't the case at the beginning of his WWE career.

The current New Day member's career on the main roster started out differently. At first, he was just a bodyguard for a popular WWE Superstar.

So which Superstar's bodyguard was Big E in WWE?

The answer is Dolph Ziggler. In December 2012, The Show Off was being portrayed as a heel alongside his on-screen girlfriend and manager, AJ Lee. On an episode of RAW, the former NXT Champion appeared out of nowhere and attacked John Cena, thus helping Ziggler and Lee. He served as Ziggler's enforcer until Lee & Ziggler broke up in 2013.

Big E went on to become a singles star and also held the Intercontinental Championship for a significant period before his push was discontinued by WWE.

In 2014, Xavier Woods confronted Kofi Kingston and Big E, leading to the formation of one of the greatest factions of all time, the New Day.

Big E has now become a top star in WWE

A lot has changed since the New Day came into existence. As part of the team, Big E has become a six-time RAW Tag Team Champion and a 2-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion.

In 2020's WWE Draft, fans were shocked when the company decided to split the New Day. Big E was drafted to SmackDown while Kingston and Woods were drafted to RAW. WWE didn't waste any time and restored Big E's push as a singles competitor. He became the Intercontinental Champion for the second time in his career.

Unfortunately, the powerhouse of the New Day lost his title after a short period of time to Apollo Crews. Thankfully, WWE had better plans for him. Big E became Mr. Money in the Bank in July 2021, which guaranteed him a shot at the WWE Title.

Without wasting much time, Big E cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Bobby Lashley in September 2021 and became the WWE Champion for the first time in his career. Since then, he has showcased his skills in amazing matches with stars like Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, and Roman Reigns.

Hopefully, Big E will hold the WWE Championship for a long time, and fans will see their favorite New Day member defeat major stars in the near future.

Whom would you like to see Big E face at WrestleMania 38? Let us know in the comments section!

