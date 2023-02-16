Which wrestler was Rhea Ripley in a relationship with? Looking at the WWE star's dating history

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley had a few relationships before dating her current partner and AEW star Buddy Matthews. The 2023 Women's Royal Rumble winner has been rumored to be involved with multiple fellow wrestlers, but she only confirmed one lesser-known name.

The Nightmare is one of the most dominant superstars in WWE. Since her inclusion in Judgment Day, Ripley's career has skyrocketed, and she has cemented herself as the notorious 'Mami' on the RAW roster. There have been rumors of her dating fellow stablemates Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest, but she regards them as friends.

Before dating Buddy Matthews, WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley was in a relationship with independent wrestler Demetri Jackson. The Puerto Rican's real name is Kevin. The duo met at a gym and became good friends before confirming their relationship in October 2019. Jackson was still learning the ropes of pro wrestling at the time.

"So, we actually met in the gym,” Rhea Ripley said. “I think he knew that I was a wrestler, but he had been wrestling for two months. He was the new guy at my gym. I was very lonely at that time. I made friends with all the staff members at my gym because I didn’t want to go home; there wasn’t anything there for me."

Rhea Ripley and Demetri Jackson dated until 2022, but the reason for their split is unknown. The Eradicator has been in a relationship with Buddy Matthews since mid-2022, and the duo are going strong to this day.

WWE star Rhea Ripley's previous relationship: An overview of Demetri Jackson's wrestling career

Demetri 'Action' Jackson holds a Master's degree in Sports and Exercise Science. A man of sheer dedication, he wanted to forge his own path to glory and even refused assistance from Ripley. When the Covid-19 pandemic hit the wrestling industry, Rhea was an established NXT star while Demetri struggled to get bookings.

Demetri Jackson signed with WWE as a developmental talent. His only match in the Stamford-based promotion came in October 2021, where he teamed up with Andrew Lockhart in a losing cause against The Creed Brothers in an episode of 205 Live.

Furthermore, the 37-year-old also fought in All-Elite Wrestling in August 2020. Pairing with Storm Thomas, he lost to the team of Chuck Taylor & Trent. He was signed as a developmental talent, similar to WWE, but was never able to transition to the main roster permanently.

Trained by NWA star Mecha Wolf, Action Jackson is notable for his high-flying abilities and sheer charisma. Despite his initial struggles to make a name for himself, he is now a mainstay at the Lucha Libre. His last fight was a Golden Ticket Six Way Ladder Match this year at the Big Lucha Black Paradise event.

