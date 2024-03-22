Which WWE authority figure did Cody Rhodes feud with nearly seven years ago?

Ever since his return to the WWE a few years ago, Cody Rhodes has proven himself to be a company man. He has done what is in the best interest of the company and has gotten along well with WWE management. However, Cody was involved in a feud with a current WWE authority figure nearly seven years ago. In this article, we take a closer look at this feud.

In 2018, Cody Rhodes and Nick Aldis feuded over the NWA World Championship. The two men clashed at All In that year, putting on an intense contest that ended with Cody defeating Aldis.

This wouldn't be their first and only match as the two men would square off again a month later at the NWA 70th Anniversary Show, where Aldis would defeat Cody to regain his title in an epic two out of three falls match. Up until now, this was the last time the two faced each other in the ring.

Currently, the score between the American Nightmare and Nick Aldis is at 1-1, and it looks like it might remain that way for the foreseeable given that the latter is now playing the role of SmackDown General Manager.

Bully Ray was not impressed with Cody Rhodes' promo on RAW

This past week on WWE RAW, Cody Rhodes cut a promo in response to The Rock's concert on SmackDown. He addressed some of the Final Boss' comments. However, he also expressed a bit of self-doubt about defeating Roman Reigns and finishing the story, which did not sit well with his fans, who have been rallying behind him.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray mentioned that he did not like the fact that Cody was showcasing a bit of self-doubt two weeks before WrestleMania 40.

"Did you hear the crowd when Cody said or planted the seed of doubt that he might not finish the story? Groans. They did not want to hear that from him. Not only did he not... fight fire with fire last night with The Rock, but now he's doubtful again. I don't mind my babyface having a little self-doubt, but I don't think it's the time now, just two weeks out of WrestleMania, for Cody to have that self-doubt. And you heard the people go 'Ugh,' as if he took the wind out of some of his own people's sails," he said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

It will be interesting to see if Cody Rhodes will finally be able to end Roman Reigns' historic run at WrestleMania XL.

