Which WWE Hall of Famer once knocked down Muhammad Ali? Exploring a rare gem

Muhammad Ali is one of the most popular names in the world of sports, and WWE did not falter in recognizing his immense contributions, as the company recently announced that Ali will be inducted into its Hall of Fame Class of 2024. The famous boxer's contributions to the sports entertainment industry testify to his Hall of Fame-worthy career.

Although Muhammad Ali is widely known for his achievements in boxing, he also made a few appearances in WWE. There is quite an interesting story about the heavyweight boxer, which many fans didn't know, as a Hall of Famer once knocked him down.

The name in question is the legendary wrestler Gorilla Monsoon. Ali appeared at a WWWF show in 1976 at Philadelphia Arena, where Monsoon faced Mikel Scicluna. The boxing legend, to everyone's surprise, jumped during the match and started throwing jabs at the Hall of Famer.

As a result, Gorilla Monsoon lifted Muhammad Ali and delivered an Airplane Spin before driving the boxing legend onto the mat and knocking him out in the process. No one had foreseen such an event, and the incident is etched into the annals of wrestling folklore.

How many appearances did Muhammad Ali make in the WWE?

The world does not need an introduction when it comes to Ali. He revolutionized boxing and appeared in films and other sports, including at WWE. While many might not know it, the iconic boxer appeared twice in Titanland.

Apart from his WWWF appearance in 1976, the boxing legend was involved in WrestleMania 1 in 1985 at the Madison Square Garden. Ali graced the first edition of Show of Shows in his presence, where he was the special guest referee for the main event match between the team of Hulk Hogan and Mr. T against Rowdy Roddy Piper and Paul Orndorff.

However, Muhammad Ali preferred not to get physical. Following the main event, the legendary heavyweight boxer raised Hulk Hogan's hand as Hogan and Mr. T defeated Piper and Orndorff.

Although Ali appeared only twice in WWE, wrestling fans were blessed to see the venerated figure grace the world of pro wrestling with his sheer presence. WrestleMania later became the biggest spectacle in sports entertainment.

