Which WWE Legend got fired because of Hulk Hogan?

Hulk Hogan is arguably the one name and reason the pro wrestling industry is as big as it is today. While pro wrestling was more territory-based back in the '80s, Hulk Hogan, along with Vince McMahon, has made pro wrestling a global phenomenon.

Having Hogan's drawing ability and star power meant he had more than just a say in how things worked behind the scenes in WWE back in the day. One such incident happened in 1986. Back in the day, Vince McMahon hired WWE legend George Scott as a booker for the company.

Former WWE Superstar Mario Mancini, in an interview with the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, claimed The Immortal One got Scott fired from the company. The main reason mentioned by Mancini was that Scott wanted to make Randy Savage the top superstar, which didn't sit well with the Hulkster.

"George Scott was the booker and George Scott loved me," Mancini said. "I would have had quite a different career if George Scott stayed the booker and not Pat Patterson. George Scott got fired because he wanted to put the strap [title] on Randy Savage right away. Hogan, he went and he pitched and b*****d to Vince, and [Vince] fired George and brought in Pat."

Hulk Hogan reveals how WWE Hall of Famer helped him create the greatest moment of his career

In 1987, Hulk Hogan faced Andre the Giant at WrestleMania III. This David vs. Goliath match is probably one of the greatest matches in pro wrestling history.

The critical moment in that match, which was a highlight even to this day, was Hulk Hogan carrying Andre The Giant and slamming him onto the mat.

Today In History @TodayThatWas Mar. 29/1987 - Wrestle Mania III happens at the Pontiac Silverdome in Pontiac, Michigan. Main Event: Hulk Hogan Vs. Andre The Giant. Mar. 29/1987 - Wrestle Mania III happens at the Pontiac Silverdome in Pontiac, Michigan. Main Event: Hulk Hogan Vs. Andre The Giant. https://t.co/KxUgTeZqJj

In a recent interview with OBJECTified, the former WWE Champion revealed that the move was only possible because of the help he received from Andre the Giant.

"With a lot of help from him [Andre the Giant]. It was a situation if you watched the tape when I went underneath Andre. His arm came around my neck and he pushed up on my thigh. It was okay when I got him to here [points above his belt], then when I got him to here I had to turn him. That’s how I tore my biceps. That moment changed my whole career."

Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant at WrestleMania III is one of the greatest stories ever told in the business. The match was one of its kind and has never been duplicated ever since.

Poll : 0 votes