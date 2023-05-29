Which WWE legend did Kevin Owens pay tribute to at Night of Champions?

Kevin Owens is considered a prominent name on the WWE roster. At Night of Champions, Sami Zayn and KO put their Undisputed Tag Team Championship on the line in the main event.

At the show, the two Canadian stars were spotted backstage discussing the road leading up to the match since WrestleMania. During the exchange, Kevin Owens donned a Scott Hall (Razor Ramon) shirt, seemingly remembering the legend on the anniversary of his WCW Nitro 'invasion' in 1996.

Hall interrupted a match between Steve Doll and Mike Enos by making his way through the crowd. He wore a denim jacket with his signature toothpick in his mouth as he declared war on the show. This came at a time when both WWE and WCW were competing for supremacy, which saw many stars jumping ships.

This is not the first time KO has paid tribute to a WWE legend. The 39-year-old uses Stone Cold Steve Austin's signature move, the Stunner, as his finisher.

Could Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn be the final Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions?

In May 2022, WWE fans witnessed The Usos destroy RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Matt Riddle) to unify the tag team titles. This added to their accolade of being the longest-reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Their reign came to a screeching halt at The Show of Shows in April 2023, where Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defeated them in the main event of Night One. Last year, Roman Reigns took on Brock Lesnar in a Winner Take All match at The Showcase of the Immortals, becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Following the introduction of the new World Heavyweight Championship, the Undisputed Universal Championship is set to remain exclusive to SmackDown. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins was crowned RAW's champion in Jeddah on May 27.

Since the tag team titles were initially created for separate brands, RAW and SmackDown, respectively, they could once again be split soon.

There are several prominent tag teams to compete for the tag titles across brands, including the likes of Street Profits, The Judgment Day, LWO, and many more.

The Prizefighter and Zayn are seemingly done with The Bloodline in the aftermath of what happened at Night of Champions. With the apparent conclusion of their feud with the SmackDown faction, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn could hold only the RAW Tag Team Championship going forward. This move could give tandems on the blue brand a prestigious prize to fight for in the coming months.

