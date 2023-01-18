Which WWE show did Kevin Nash claim was inauthentic?

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash disclosed a WWE show to be inauthentic in his latest podcast. The series has been a favorite of many wrestling fans for years.

The A & E series WWE's Most Wanted Treasures revolves around the prized possessions of the wrestling world. Instructed by Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, WWE personalities travel the world alongside A.J. Francis (in-ring name Top Dolla) in search of collectibles and memorabilia related to various legends.

The show premiered in April 2021. Viewers got hooked on the series, which featured Jerry 'The King' Lawler's robes from King of the Ring 1993, The Undertaker's Urn, Kane's original mask, and many more legendary props, costumes, and items.

Kevin Nash also filmed for WWE's Most Wanted Treasures alongside Mick Foley. In the latest episode of The Kliq podcast, the former DX member recalled how he didn't have much notable ring gear left other than his Oz pants.

Nash later disclosed how WWE's film crew wasn't at his house when he was filmed for Most Wanted Treasure. They booked an Airbnb and tweaked it to be like the two-time Hall of Famer's residence.

"I won’t let anybody use my house. You’re not filming sh*t in my house. So they said, ‘Well, we’re get an Airbnb."

Kevin Nash and Mick Foley found the whole scene to be comical. Foley was a host on the episode featuring Nash's apex Airbnb residence.

"So me and Mick just basically did a whole comedy thing. I walked him out back and I said, ‘Hey, take a look at my [yard].’ The backyard is absolutely… I wouldn’t pay $400,000 for that house."

"We shot it inside, but I don't know how much they'll be able to use 'cause I basically just tear into the place the whole time. I tell 'em right away, I said, 'Yeah, this isn't my house. This is an Airbnb.' I mean, there's no way anybody thinks that this is where I ended up my career at." (H/T WorldNewsEra)

WWE's Most Wanted Treasures Season 1 had a total of nine episodes. The second season is in the works from August 2022, but AJ Francis won't be the host of the show anymore.

Kevin Nash believed Vince McMahon shouldn't have returned to WWE

Mr. McMahon's return to WWE has been met with conflicting opinions, and talks about the wrestling entertainment giant being sold in the near future are also there. Constantly developing reports on the latter have led to the WWE stock touching the $90 mark.

Speaking on his podcast, Kevin Nash affirmed that the WWE stock would have continued to perform big even without Vince's return to WWE.

"When he quit, the stock analysts said it would probably top somewhere around 100, so they still got some growth, you know?"

McMahon has returned to WWE as the Executive Chairman, having been unanimously elected last week.

