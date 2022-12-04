Pele, one of the most successful FIFA legends of all time, has been moved to Palliative Care, being treated only for symptoms such as pain and shortness of breath.

Throughout his life, he inspired millions to put in hard work and become successful. He is an idol to multiple players currently playing in the FIFA World Cup.

His contribution to the world hasn't been limited to soccer. Fans might not know that he also inspired a professional wrestling move.

So which WWE signature move did FIFA legend Pele inspire?

It is the Pele Kick. The maneuver is famously used on television by AJ Styles and Finn Balor. Its use also takes place in other noteworthy promotions.

Fans can see AJ Styles using the popular maneuver on Roman Reigns below.

The maneuver is named after the Brazillian legend, thanks to his contribution to making the bicycle kick famous all over the world.

FIFA legend Pele was an inspiration behind a lot more than a WWE move

While winning the World Cup is a dream for all footballers, Pele has proven his legacy by becoming the only three-time World Cup winner. He is regarded as arguably the greatest player in the history of the game.

His performance at the 1958 World Cup is regarded as one of the best of all time. He scored a hat trick in the semi-finals against France, leading his country to victory in the finals against Sweden. He also immensely contributed to his team in the World Cups held in 1962, 1966, and 1970.

Even his teammates and rivals were inspired by him and believed him to be the greatest of all time. Players like Tostão, Franz Beckenbauer, and Bobby Charlton were in the game at the same time and didn't hesitate to call him the greatest ever to do it.

FIFA also offered a tribute to The King on his 80th birthday. Fans are offering their support to Brazil to win this year's World Cup to honor the legacy of the Brazilian legend.

Sportskeeda wishes the best for the legendary player's family.

