Which WWE SmackDown stars did Corey Graves wrestle in his final televised match?

Corey Graves has been an integral part of WWE's commentary panel over the last few years. He's popular among the fans for his heelish mannerisms, snide comments, and quirky sense of humor.

However, before becoming a highly-entertaining commentator, Graves used to be a despicable heel in NXT. During the initial years of the black-and-gold brand, the Iron City Superstar established himself as a solid upper mid-card talent.

rusty fishing knife @DannyBentley60 June 20 2013 Neville and Corey Graves NXT tag team champions June 20 2013 Neville and Corey Graves NXT tag team champions https://t.co/R19W8mmgEi

Unfortunately, a couple of serious concussions brought an end to Corey Graves' promising career. He wrestled his final televised match in April 2014, in which he faced three of the biggest SmackDown superstars of now.

Which SmackDown stars did Corey Graves face in his last match?

Corey's final NXT match took place on April 24th, 2014, where he teamed up with The Ascension to take on the team of The Usos and Sami Zayn.

The heel trio dominated their opponents during the entirety of the contest, but the babyfaces regained control in the final moments. The Usos took care of The Ascension, which allowed Sami Zayn to hit The Savior of Misbehavior with a vicious Helluva Kick.

Jey Uso then delivered his signature Frog Splash to Graves to pick up the victory.

Corey Graves has been medically cleared to wrestle again

Corey Graves @WWEGraves



-None of them.

-He always sucked.

-He sucks at commentary too.

-He should be fired. And set on fire.



Did I miss anything? twitter.com/SKWrestling_/s… Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ @WWEGraves has cleared all the air. What's your favorite Corey Graves match? .@WWEGraves has cleared all the air. What's your favorite Corey Graves match? https://t.co/18seP5joQC Here Twitter, I’ll handle this.-None of them.-He always sucked.-He sucks at commentary too.-He should be fired. And set on fire.Did I miss anything? Here Twitter, I’ll handle this.-None of them.-He always sucked.-He sucks at commentary too.-He should be fired. And set on fire.Did I miss anything? 😘 twitter.com/SKWrestling_/s…

In his recent interview with TMZ Live, Corey Graves confirmed rumors that he had been cleared to compete in the ring again.

The former NXT Tag Team Champion has worked with doctors over the past year. He wanted to see how much his body recovered from the career-ending injuries from eight years ago.

Surprisingly, Corey happened to be in better shape than expected, which prompted the medical team to give the green light to his in-ring return.

The RAW commentator is currently focusing on "Corey and Carmella," a reality TV series centered around the relationship between him and WWE Superstar and Women's Tag Team Champion Carmella.

Which WWE Superstars would you like to compete against Corey if he ever returns to the squared circle? Sound off in the comments below.

A pro wrestling veteran believes a female star could break Ric Flair's record. More details here.

Edited by Angana Roy