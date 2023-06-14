Which WWE star is not allowed to babysit Seth Rollins' daughter? The Visionary's terrifying response!

At the age of 37, Seth Rollins has accomplished a lot in his life. From being the reigning World Heavyweight Champion to establishing himself as a major draw, 'The Visionary' has achieved a lot in his career. However, based on how he speaks, it is evident that nothing can add more value to Seth's life than his daughter.

Rollins' love for his daughter and fear of another wrestler was seen in a recent video. Speaking with Julio Lopez, Rollins was asked whom he wouldn't allow to babysit his kids. The World Heavyweight Champion's reply left everyone in splits. Rollins said:

"Wouldn't let Brock Lesnar babysit my kid. That's terrifying."

Check out Seth Rollins answering several rapid-fire questions below:

It is important to note that Rollins became a father in December 2020 after his wife, Becky Lynch, gave birth to their daughter Roux. At times, the couple share snippets of their family life on social media, which is enjoyed by their fans across the WWE Universe.

Seth Rollins will defend his title against Finn Balor at Money In The Bank

Seth Rollins and Finn Balor during a segment on RAW. Image Credits: wwe.com

It is often said that the greatness of a champion is not measured by how many times they have won a title but how many times they have defended it. And when it comes to title defenses, Rollins is leaving no stone unturned in creating his legacy.

After defending his World Heavyweight Championship against The Judgment Day's Damian Priest last week, Rollins is now set to clash with another member of the faction: Finn Balor. This week on RAW, Rollins and Balor were involved in a segment in which The Demon King challenged for the title.

It was confirmed that the two will square off at Money In The Bank in London, England. While the PLE is still a few weeks away, the WWE Universe is already excited by the prospect of watching these two elite athletes compete.

Seth Rollins and Finn Balor share a history

While the contest at Money In The Bank might just be another title defense for Seth Rollins, it's not the same for Finn Balor. For the Irish wrestler, this opportunity is way more than just an attempt to win the title. It is a chance to seek revenge on Rollins.

In 2016, Finn Balor faced Seth Rollins at SummerSlam in a bid to crown the inaugural WWE Universal Champion. While Balor won the title, he had to relinquish it on RAW after SummerSlam due to the shoulder injury Rollins caused him in their match.

This incident surely left a bitter taste in Balor's mouth as he never got a chance at redemption. However, at Money In The Bank, Balor will finally have the chance to settle something that must have been playing on his mind for the last six years.

