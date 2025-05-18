Which WWE star has faced all three members of The Shield at WrestleMania?

The Shield is one of the most acclaimed factions in WWE. The Hounds of Justice included Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and former WWE star Dean Ambrose, fka Jon Moxley. The Shield has not only competed as a group at WrestleMania but its members have also been part of The Grandest Stage of Them All individually.

One star who has faced all three members of The Shield at The Showcase of The Immortals is Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate is presently absent from the Stamford-based promotion. He last appeared on WWE television at SummerSlam 2023, where he suffered a loss to Cody Rhodes in a singles bout.

Talking about his history with the Shield, Lesnar clashed against Roman Reigns on various occasions, starting with WrestleMania 31. The Big Dog emerged as the winner of the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match. This led to Reigns vs. Lesnar on Mania 31, where Brock became the World Heavyweight Champion.

The match ended with Seth Rollins cashing in his MITB briefcase, creating the famous Heist of the Century moment. Later, Reigns and Lesnar clashed at WrestleMania 38. Here, the OTC defeated The Beast and became the Undisputed WWE Champion.

At WWE WrestleMania 32, the veteran faced Dean Ambrose in a No Holds Barred Street Fight. Despite his best efforts, Ambrose failed to conquer The Suplex City Owner, as Brock won after an impressive match of around 13 minutes.

Moving ahead, Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar locked horns at WrestleMania 35. This match kicked off The Show of Shows, where The Visionary dethroned Lesnar and emerged as the WWE Universal Champion.

With his history, The Beast Incarnate became the only WWE Superstar who has faced all three members of The Shield individually at The Showcase of The Immortals.

What does Seth Rollins think about The Shield's potential reunion in WWE?

In an interview this year in March, Seth Rollins gave his response on a potential reunion of The Shield in the Stamford-based promotion. The Visionary spoke about Jon Moxley being part of AEW now. He also noted how Roman and himself would continue in the company and that their paths were going to be intertwined till they were done with their careers.

However, at the end of his answers, Rollins opened up on the possibility of a Shield reunion by saying that no one knew what next month was going to look like. So, a reunion could be any time.

The Architect said:

"I mean, look, one of our guys is over in the other company. So, he ain't coming. And Roman Reigns and I are here for life. Look, our paths are gonna be intertwined. We're gonna crisscross here and there until both of us are done and retired. So, you never know. You never know what WrestleMania is going to look like. You never know what next month is going to look like. Could be anytime."

The WWE Universe indeed wants to witness a final run of The Shield. It remains to be seen what the coming years reveal about The Shield and a possible reunion.

