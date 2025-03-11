Seth Rollins gives an update on potential Shield reunion

Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley) joined forces in 2012 to form one of the most dominant groups in WWE history. The Visionary recently spoke about the three stars potentially reuniting after so many years.

After being at the top of the industry for two years, Rollins betrayed his Shield brothers to align with The Authority in 2014. Although they went their separate ways after the shocking heel turn, the three stars did cross paths with each other down the line. While the former Dean Ambrose left the company and joined AEW, his former stablemates continue to be among the most popular stars in WWE.

During his conversation with Brandon Tierney and Sal Licata on WFAN, Seth Rollins was asked if The Shield would reunite at WrestleMania. In response, The Architect pointed out that Jon Moxley was signed to AEW. Rollins added that he and The OTC would forever be in the Stamford-based company.

The 38-year-old noted that he would keep crossing paths with Roman Reigns until their retirement. He stated that anything could happen in a month till WrestleMania.

"I mean, look, one of our guys is over in the other company. So he ain't coming. And Roman Reigns and I are here for life. Look, our paths are gonna be intertwined. We're gonna crisscross here and there until both of us are done and retired. So you never know. You never know what WrestleMania is going to look like. You never know what next month is going to look like. Could be anytime," said Rollins. [From 13:01 to 13: 20]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Roman Reigns returned to WWE RAW to brutalize Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins forced Roman Reigns out of action following a brutal attack after the two were eliminated simultaneously from the Men's Royal Rumble Match. The Head of the Table returned to WWE last night seeking revenge.

The former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion showed up during the Steel Cage Match featuring Seth Rollins and CM Punk. Reigns grabbed his former stablemate to pull him out of the structure, inadvertently helping him win the contest.

Roman Reigns brutally assaulted Rollins outside the squared circle before Adam Pearce and other officials intervened. The OTC turned his attention to Paul Heyman checking on CM Punk inside the ring. Reigns entered the cage to take out The Best in the World as well.

Roman Reigns' return has further spiced up The Road to WrestleMania. It remains to be seen if he will wrestle Seth Rollins and CM Punk in a three-way contest at The Show of Shows.

