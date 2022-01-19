The Royal Rumble is one of the most interesting concepts ever created in WWE. 30 men participate in the match, attempt to throw each other over the ropes and earn a World Title shot at WrestleMania.

Over the years, many stars have won the match more than once. This list includes Legends like Triple H, John Cena, and Edge. However, one superstar stands above the rest.

Which WWE star has the most Royal Rumble wins?

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin is the only superstar to win the match three times, outlasting his opponents in 1997, '98, and 2001. The Texas Rattlesnake has won two consecutive rumbles, and interestingly, he has won the match in two different centuries!

Steve Austin's record truly solidifies his value as one of the greatest of all time.

Some of the most remarkable Royal Rumble records in WWE History

John Canton @johnreport Daniel Bryan has set the Royal Rumble record for longest time in a Rumble match. Over 65 minutes now. #WWEGRR Daniel Bryan has set the Royal Rumble record for longest time in a Rumble match. Over 65 minutes now. #WWEGRR https://t.co/59RPZTWEL9

The Royal Rumble Match is all about numbers. These numbers can sometimes go on to define a superstar. Here are some of the most remarkable figures from the match.

Eight superstars have won the match more than one time. These stars are John Cena, Randy Orton, Edge, Hulk Hogan, Batista, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

superstars have won the match more than one time. These stars are John Cena, Randy Orton, Edge, Hulk Hogan, Batista, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and Stone Cold Steve Austin. Michaels and Austin are the only two superstars to win consecutive rumbles.

superstars to win consecutive rumbles. Roman Reigns has been the runner-up of the match four times.

times. Daniel Bryan has spent the longest time in a single rumble - 1 hour, 16 minutes and 5 seconds

Chris Jericho has spent the longest cumulative time in the match - 4 hours, 59 minutes, and 33 seconds.

Chris Jericho has spent the longest cumulative time in the match - Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman are tied for most eliminations in a single rumble - 13 .

. Kane has eliminated 46 Superstars from the match over the course of his career. He also holds the record for most appearances in the match with 20 .

Superstars from the match over the course of his career. He also holds the record for most appearances in the match with . 27 is the luckiest entry number, producing four winners.

is the luckiest entry number, producing winners. Shayna Baszler holds the record for most eliminations by a female competitor in cumulative rumbles - 14 .

. Shayna Baszler and Bianca Belair are tied for most eliminations in a single rumble - 8.

Denise Salcedo @_denisesalcedo HQ pics of Edge winning the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble.



Photos provided by WWE. HQ pics of Edge winning the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble. Photos provided by WWE. https://t.co/VpPM863reg

On January 29th, many more men and women will participate in the match in an attempt to create history. Who knows? Steve Austin's record may be tied at the end of the night!

Also Read Article Continues below

What are your predictions for Royal Rumble 2022? Let us know in the comments section!

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited for this year's Royal Rumble? Yes No 2 votes so far