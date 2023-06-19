Which WWE star's career-defining moment did Brock Lesnar ruin? Relive the ironic day

Brock Lesnar is one of the most intimidating superstars on the WWE roster. The Beast is known not only to dominate the ring but also to ruin the momentum of his opponents. The 45-year-old star once destroyed a fellow colleague’s career-defining moment in WWE.

The star in question is none other than Mustafa Ali. The 37-year-old was originally pitched to win the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match in 2019. However, Vince McMahon changed his mind at the last moment and switched the winner to Brock Lesnar instead of Ali.

Ali was seconds away from unhooking the briefcase when Lesnar’s music hit. The Beast ran to the ring and grabbed the ladder. He then pushed Mustafa Ali all the way from the top of the ladder down to the ropes. Lesnar then got on top and unhooked the briefcase.

For those unaware, Brock Lesnar wasn’t even in the Money in the Bank ladder match. The line-up comprised Ali, Andrade Cien Almas, Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre, Finn Bálor, Randy Orton, and Ricochet.

Brock Lesnar would ultimately cash in his Money in the Bank contract on Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Championship at Extreme Rules. Lesnar arrived after Rollins and Becky Lynch’s mixed tag team match against Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans. The rest was history.

Brock Lesnar has some advice for Mustafa Ali

Money in the Bank 2019 wasn’t the only time Lesnar and Ali crossed paths. The Beast showed up out of nowhere during Ali’s backstage interview segment with Byron Saxton on the May 22, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW.

Lesnar told Mustafa Ali to “get a life” before he made his way to the ring to call out Cody Rhodes. For those unaware, Ali had won a Battle Royal the previous week on RAW to earn the number one contender’s spot for the Intercontinental Championship against GUNTHER.

It remains to be seen if the two superstars will ever cross paths in WWE again.

What’s your take on this story? Let us know in the comments section below!

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes