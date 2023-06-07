WWE once told popular star he was winning Money in the Bank but Brock Lesnar won instead

Brock Lesnar showed up unannounced during the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match in 2019. The Beast rushed to the ring, shoving a ladder at the cameraman in the process to climb the ladder and win the briefcase. The victory came at the expense of a popular WWE star, who was originally supposed to win the match.

The star in question is none other than Mustafa Ali. The 37-year-old free agent made the shocking revelation in a 2021 interview. Ali said he was pitched to win the ladder match, but Vince McMahon pulled the cord at the last minute by informing him that he would lose the lifetime opportunity to Brock Lesnar.

“We got nothing other than ‘you’re in the match’ the week-of [the MITB match]. Day-of, I’m winning it! Man, this is my moment, this is everything I’ve been working for, I can’t believe it, this is awesome," Ali said. "Then the match is about to start, so the entrances have started. I may be wrong about this, but Baron Corbin is making his entrance and I’m soon to be making my entrance, and that’s when I get pulled that I have to go see the boss."

The boss told Ali about the change of plans just as he was about to make his entrance. The timing didn’t give Ali a chance to speak his mind as he went ahead and did what he was asked to do by the former CEO.

"[Vince says] ‘This is what I want. Grab the briefcase. Shock. Then you’re frozen. This is what I want.’ And you have to realise, right before you’re about to go out through the curtain is not the time to argue. You’re getting a direct order about what is to be expected of you." Ali added, "I know some people say ‘why didn’t you just grab the briefcase!’ [laughs]. I was more concerned with grabbing my check that week! So I grabbed my check."

Brock Lesnar successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase

The Beast grabbed the briefcase in one of the most shocking visuals of the night. Brock Lesnar showed up on the May 20, 2019, episode of RAW to celebrate his Money in the Bank win alongside Paul Heyman. The segment gave fans one of the most entertaining moments in WWE history.

The 45-year-old went on to have a successful cash-in on Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship at Extreme Rules 2019. Lesnar took advantage of an exhausted Rollins after his tag team match with Becky Lynch against Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans.

He would hold the title for just 28 days before dropping it back to Rollins at SummerSlam later that year.

