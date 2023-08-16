Which WWE stars have been added to Fortnite? All you need to know about the crossover

Over the years, WWE has marked its presence in the hearts of innumerable people across generations. The company has done a great job in marketing itself and collaborating with like-minded individuals and companies. In one such collaboration, the Stamford-based promotion will be seen in a crossover with popular gaming, and cultural phenomenon, Fortnite.

Fans of this popular game will be able to enjoy this collab with WWE from August 16th, 2023, onwards. Since the news of this collaboration made headlines, numerous expectant fans around the world have been keen on knowing the WWE-styled skins they could use in-game.

As per reports, Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair have been added to this mega-crossover. The skins of these two wrestlers will be joining so many other fancy in-game skins. Images of the two also made the rounds on social media. Considering their popularity, it would seem WWE made the right decision,

Expand Tweet

In the last few years, Lynch and Belair have stood out amongst the best, as wrestlers. While they have forged their own paths, they have also competed against each other, creating historic occasions several times. It will be noteworthy to see how the fans react to this WWE x Fortnite collab.

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch will face Trish Stratus in a steel cage match

WWE's crossover with Fortnite is not the only good news Becky Lynch could be celebrating right now. Next week, the Irish Lass Kicker will have a chance to end a long-time rivalry against the legendary Trish Stratus. After repeated interruptions by Zoey Stark interfering with her chance for retribution against the WWE Hall of Famer Trish, The Man will finally get her hands on Trish in a steel cage match.

This development resulted from betrayal by Stratus a few months ago, which led to a feud between her and Lynch. While the former has a win over Lynch, Big Time Becks is keen on getting revenge. This week on RAW, she was close to getting the same.

Lynch faced Stratus in a singles match on the red brand, with Starks banned from ringside, and it seemed she had everything under control. The match was intense, eventually spilling to the outside of the ring, which led to a double countout. After the match ended, Lynch continued attacking Trish in the concessions area before Zoey came to the aid, and the duo left Becky lying in a crumpled heap.

Later, authority figure Adam Pearce was spotted with the duo backstage, and he said to avoid any interference, Stratus would face Lynch in a steel cage match. From her skin in Fortnite, to a match against Stratus, Lynch seems to be getting all she wants.

Let us know who you would like to see in future WWE x Fortnite skins in the comments section below.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here