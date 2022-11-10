Which WWE Superstar did Brock Lesnar flat out refuse to wrestle at Survivor Series?

With Survivor Series coming up, one man who will be looking forward to the event is Brock Lesnar. Although he is yet to be booked to the card, he has been a dominant force at the show, with three consecutive wins to his name.

Lesnar has had multiple high-profile matches at Survivor Series, which is why the story of him rejecting a match against a superstar is one of the most popular tales surrounding the show. This happened in 2017, when he was the Universal Champion and was set to take on the WWE Champion in a Champion versus Champion match.

At the time, Jinder Mahal was the WWE Champion. He was hot-shotted into the main event earlier that year, and was SmackDown's main titleholder until a few days before Survivor Series 2017. He was set to face The Beast in what would have been the biggest match of his career, but the latter was having none of it.

Brock Lesnar refused to work alongside Mahal at Survivor Series 2017. As such, WWE pulled the plug on his 170-day WWE Championship reign mere days before the show. AJ Styles defeated him on an episode of SmackDown to win the title, setting up a hype match between himself and The Conqueror.

Brock Lesnar's match against AJ Styles at Survivor Series

Fans were pleasantly surprised when AJ Styles emerged as WWE Champion and the man to face Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series 2017. However, no one was complaining given the star power involved. There was a bit of skepticism heading into the show, but the two men exceeded everyone's expectations and wrestled a classic.

Lesnar dominated the initial proceedings, toying with Styles and sending him to Suplex City. However, his cockiness almost became his undoing as his opponent showed him why he was among the best in the business. The Phenomenal One's second wind caught The Beast off guard and had him reeling.

The then-WWE Champion took the fight to his Universal Champion counterpart, executing one signature move after another. Lesnar screamed in pain as Styles trapped him in the Calf Crusher, but escaped by dribbling his head to the mat. The latter remained unfazed and connected with the Phenomenal Forearm for a close two-count as the crowd roared their approval.

Mr. P1 went to the ring apron to try and land his finisher again. However, The Beast caught his opponent mid-flight and hit the F5. He scored the pin and the win, and added some great moments to the Brock Lesnar highlight reel.

