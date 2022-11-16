Which WWE Superstar can beat up Brock Lesnar in real life?

Brock Lesnar is one of the most feared superstars in WWE, all for the right reasons. He has the look, body, persona, and skills that showcased that he could do significant damage to someone in a real fight and inside a pro wrestling ring. Still, he is not invincible, and a particular superstar might be able to take him down.

The Beast Incarnate may be best known for his time in WWE, but his background in various sports makes him one of the most intimidating people in the company.

He is a former amateur wrestler who accumulated multiple accomplishments while doing so. He also played football as part of the Minnesota Vikings, but those are not what made him memorable.

In 2004, Lesnar left WWE to pursue a career in MMA, and found himself in the heavyweight division of the UFC. Despite losing his UFC debut fight against the legendary Frank Mir, Lesnar built himself back up before capturing the promotion's heavyweight championship. He later successfully defended the title against Mir in their rematch.

After retiring from MMA, he racked up five wins, three losses, and one no-contest record against some of the biggest names in the sport. Interestingly, Bobby Lashley has a similar background to him.

Like Lesnar, The All Mighty has an amateur wrestling and MMA background. The latter even has an impressive 15 wins and a two-loss record. He also fought in various promotions like Strikeforce, Bellator, Titan Fighting Championship, and more.

Looking at it, Lashley possesses the same skills and experience as Lesnar outside of pro wrestling. They are both equally gifted fighters and have the same big physique. It's just that Bobby was portrayed more as a babyface compared to The Beast's character as a heel.

WWE characters aside, the former Bellator fighter could certainly hold his own against Brock and might even score a victory.

WWE Superstar says his biggest goal is to retire Brock Lesnar

Many professionals across different sports recognize the Beast Incarnate's strength, but one superstar may have had a different take.

Before Matt Riddle came to the Stamford-based promotion, he claimed that one of his "outrageous life goals" was to retire Brock Lesnar in WrestleMania. The former RAW Tag Team Champion said that since Brock was able to defeat The Undertaker, he wanted to be the one to slay The Beast.

When the Original Bro made it to WWE, it was no surprise that his comments weren't well received by Lesnar. Matt shared that Brock Lesnar and his former advocate Paul Heyman said that a singles match between them is "never going to happen."

Which WWE Superstar do you think could fight Brock Lesnar in a real-life scenario? Share your picks below!

