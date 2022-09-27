Which WWE Superstar is Candice LeRae married to?

After a year away from wrestling, Candice LeRae finally returned to WWE, much to the delight of wrestling fans. Her main roster debut couldn't have gone better, as she quickly defeated Nikki A.S.H. on RAW.

LeRae is one of the best female wrestlers, and WWE has pulled off a major coup by re-signing her. The last time we saw her was in NXT, where she wrestled for many years before going on maternity leave and deciding not to renew her contract.

The Poison Pixie is now officially a WWE Superstar again, and she joins a stacked roster. She followed her husband to the company after he returned a couple of weeks ago. If you are unaware of who LeRae is married to, read on to find out.

Candice LeRae is happily married to fellow wrestler and WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano. The two have been married for six years, having recently celebrated their wedding anniversary on September 16.

How did Candice LeRae meet her beau?

Candice LeRae met her husband, Johnny Gargano, many years ago. They first crossed paths when they were both wrestling on the independent circuit.

Gargano revealed in an interview that he first locked eyes with LeRae in California:

"I remember [Candice] brought her cousin to the back, and they were just hanging out talking, and I decided I was going to try to get to [Candice] by talking to her cousin about her cellphone. It didn’t really work that well, but we developed a friendship," he recalled.

Johnny Wrestling and LeRae had their first date at a Subway while working an independent wrestling show. Their love blossomed as time went by, with both performers becoming inseparable.

In 2016, Gargano officially became a WWE Superstar. That same year, he announced his engagement to The Poison Pixie. They were married eight months later at Disneyland.

In May 2017, LeRae joined her husband in WWE, and the two went on to achieve a lot in NXT. She is officially back again, and we hope to see more of the couple in the coming weeks.

Did you know a major backstage fight erupted during WrestleMania 32? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far