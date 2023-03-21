Who accompanied Logan Paul to WWE RAW? Identity and relationship disclosed

Logan Paul made an appearance on WWE Raw tonight, hosting a segmented version of his podcast, ImPAULsive.

Before he entered the ring, though, cameras caught up with him and his entourage backstage. The Miz also caught up with him, trying to claim the guest spot in the interview section. Sadly, the Awesome One was rebuked and Paul's group marched by him.

Walking next to him, essentially asking, "Who was that guy?" was... well, someone we weren't familiar with. Although he kind of looked familiar.

Who was the person next to Logan Paul backstage?

Following the media sensation to Gorilla Position was Greg Paul, the father of both Logan and his brother Jake. Greg didn't accompany his son to the ring during the segment, but Logan made sure to reference him once he took the mic.

The elder Paul had no notoriety before his sons became YouTube stars, but he certainly gained plenty afterwards. As of this writing, the elder Paul has a YouTube channel with over 160K subscribers. He mostly posts about hunting.

It's uncertain if Greg will accompany his son to the ring for his match with Seth Rollins on April 1st. Even if he does, however, he won't be the first of Logan Paul's family to make an appearance during one of his WWE bouts. During Logan's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel last year, Jake came to ringside to help fight off Roman's Bloodline subordinates.

Logan Paul made his WrestleMania debut last year, teaming with The Miz in a tag team bout against Rey and Dominik Mysterio. While the Miz/Paul duo came up victorious in that bout, Miz decided to end the partnership by attacking Logan following the match.

Paul followed up that bout by signing a legitimate WWE contract and successfully taking on The Miz at the following SummerSlam. Logan would then get the aforementioned World Championship match at Crown Jewel.

He also appeared during this year's Men's Royal Rumble match, coming in at 29. Paul eliminated Seth Rollins from the match, starting the feud leading into their WrestleMania match in just a couple of weeks.

